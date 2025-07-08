The Best Beauty Picks To Spoil Your Cancerian Bestie

It's birthday season for the thoughtful and sentimental Cancer zodiac! Here are a few gift ideas that they would adore

Riddhi Mishra
Jul 08, 2025, 12:41 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

The Bath And Care Kiol Fragrance

With deep, smoky notes of oud wood, blended with rose accents and ambergris, this fragrance is a perfect gift for the enigmatic Cancer zodiac

Seed&Skin; Cloud Tint

This lightweight lip and cheek tint stays all day

Max Factor 2000 Calorie Waterproof Mascara

This mascara features a unique gel-based waterproof formula that gives you lasting volume all day long

Juicy Chemistry 10% Niacinamide + 2% Ectoine Serum

This lightweight serum refines pores, balances sebum, and evens out skin tone

Planet Kesh Ratna Herbal Hair Oil

This herbal oil promotes hair growth, reduces breakage, and enhances shine

Tom Ford - Eau De Soleil Blanc

Experience the sun's golden warmth with this luscious amber and decadent floral fragrance

Tatha Ilika Perfume

This timeless fragrance features fresh and vibrant notes of peony, citrus, and mandarin orange

Etude Dear Darling Water Gel Tint Lipstick

This soft, jelly-like gel water tint keeps your lips moisturised all day long

Giorgio Armani Sì Passione Eau de Parfum Intense

This sensual fragrance blends luminous jasmine with a warm, enveloping vanilla trail

Quickk Tips by Simran Mittal

These handcrafted, fully customisable press-on nails deliver salon-quality results at home

Astaxanthin Antioxidant Night Face Elixir

This elixir blends Astaxanthin with Kumkumadi and rose oils for a radiant, even-toned complexion

The PrimaryRx - GLOW

This internal skin supplement helps combat concerns like melasma, acne scars, sun damage, and uneven skin tone

Lancôme Génifique Ultimate Skin Repair Serum

This ultimate repair solution targets redness, fine lines, and promotes smooth skin and even tone

Uncap Everyday Moisturizing Lotion

Enriched with Vitamin E and Shea Butter, this lotion nourishes dull skin and calms inflammation

RENEE H2O Hydrating Creme Lipstick

Available in 6 shades, this creme lipstick is both hydrating and pigmented

re/do Eyelash Enhancing Serum

This Eyelash Serum promotes the appearance of longer, voluminous, and healthier-looking lashes

House of Aurae's Cosmic

Cosmic channels nature’s rhythm with soft floral and grounding wood notes

TFIT Cover Up Pro Concealer

Your go-to for concealer, contour, and blush application

Pac T&S; Series Makeup Brush

These brushes from Pac's T&S; Series are perfect for contouring and concealing, and of course for gifting too

Type Beauty Set Me Up Hydrating Setting Spray

Deeply hydrates and plumps the skin

Beauty By BiE Superpower Eternal Youth Cream

This rich, buttery cream helps to restore your skin barrier and gives you a radiant glow