Capri Pants Are Back
Taking over wardrobes and sidewalks alike. Capris are back — and they’ve never looked better.
Black skinnies + a sculpted wrap top + jelly flats = Kendall channeling peak French It-girl summer core.
Bella Hadid served early-aughts nostalgia at Gigi’s birthday in micro-capris and a high-neck, backless bodysuit — proving capris can party too.
Hailey styles her polka-dot capris like she’s yacht-hopping in St. Tropez — pairing them with a black tank and kitten-heel flip-flops.
Black capris, ballet flats, and vacation ease — Khushi taps into sleek simplicity with a refined off-duty edge.
Anne Hathaway's sleek tailored pair proves capris can go from office to afterparty.
Dua Lipa slipped into a sculptural white set— skintight capris with lace inserts and side zippers, paired with a corset-laced jacket. Y2K, but make it punk-luxe.
Janhvi Kapoor goes head-to-toe white — pairing crisp, curve-hugging capri with a sheer-paneled blouse and pointed heels. Y2K revival meets new-age polish.