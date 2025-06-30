Capri Pants Are Back

Taking over wardrobes and sidewalks alike. Capris are back — and they’ve never looked better.

Ananya Kaushik
Jun 30, 2025, 02:41 PM

Capri, But Make It Parisian

Black skinnies + a sculpted wrap top + jelly flats = Kendall channeling peak French It-girl summer core.

Birthday Bash In The Cropped Comeback

Bella Hadid served early-aughts nostalgia at Gigi’s birthday in micro-capris and a high-neck, backless bodysuit — proving capris can party too.

Polka-Dot Proof That Capris Can Be Cute

Hailey styles her polka-dot capris like she’s yacht-hopping in St. Tropez — pairing them with a black tank and kitten-heel flip-flops.

Gen Z Uniform: Cropped, Clean, Chic

Black capris, ballet flats, and vacation ease — Khushi taps into sleek simplicity with a refined off-duty edge.

Devil Wears Capris

Anne Hathaway's sleek tailored pair proves capris can go from office to afterparty.

Laced, Zipped, And Capri-Coded

Dua Lipa slipped into a sculptural white set— skintight capris with lace inserts and side zippers, paired with a corset-laced jacket. Y2K, but make it punk-luxe.

Reviving Y2K

Janhvi Kapoor goes head-to-toe white — pairing crisp, curve-hugging capri with a sheer-paneled blouse and pointed heels. Y2K revival meets new-age polish.