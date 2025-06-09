Carlos Alcaraz: Inside The French Open 2025 Winner's Stylish Life

He's courting style on and off court—from being Louis Vuitton Ambassador and fronting other luxury campaigns to his action-packed holidays. Eye candy, too? Yes!

Ismat Tahseen
Jun 09, 2025, 03:02 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Serving A Formal Ace

Carlos makes for a suave picture after winning last year's Wimbledon Men's Tennis Championships

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

New York Day

Out and about the city, here's one for Team Nike!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

MotoGP Moment

Revving it up on Marc Marquez's Ducati bike before the 2025 Spanish GP

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Grabbing Some Chill In China

...with LV of course!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

When In Rome...

He won his first title in Rome at the 2025 Rome Masters tournament and also shared his experiences of the city on Instagram

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Night Out

He's got a view, alright! Carlos enjoys the shimmering lights of Rome, post sunset

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Court To Couture

Cutting a cool vibe as brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Lilac Power Dressing

No white or black here—Carlos in fine form at the Italian Open 2025

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )