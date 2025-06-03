Catch Feelings, Not Just Rays: First Date Ideas For This Summer

Cute, casual, and totally unforgettable, swipe right on these sunshine-ready first date plans!

Isha Kothari
Jun 03, 2025, 12:22 PM

Picnic At The Park

Flirty picnics with cycle rides, what could be more romantic?

Beach Day

Go swimming, kayaking, get a tan or soak the warmth in.

Salsa Dancing

Is there anything more romantic than matching steps and stealing glances on the dance floor?

Boat Date

Enjoy the summer day with chilled drinks and beautiful ocean views.

Cafe Hopping

A charming way to explore hidden gems and each other’s favorite orders.

Cooking Class

Couples who cook together, stay together!

Stargazing

A blanket, a breeze, and a sky full of stars, it is the original love language.

Drive Up To The Hills

Let the conversation flow as freely as the waterfalls, scenic drives and soft moments guaranteed.

Wine Tasting

A glass (or three), good laughs, and even better chemistry.