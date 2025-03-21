Celeb-Approved Perfumes to Cop This International Fragrance Day

Ever wondered what your fave celebs smell like? This International Fragrance Day, we’re spilling the tea on the perfumes they swear by—and how you can snag them, too

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 21, 2025, 11:42 AM

Narciso Rodriguez For Her

Deepika Padukone's secret to always smelling so good is this fruity, yet sensual scent

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia

Alia Bhatt loves this floral number by Gucci and we totally get why

Creed Millesime Green Irish Tweed

Shahid Kapoor's confidence is always boosted by this zesty lemon game-changer

CHANEL Coco Mademoiselle

Marisa Abela goes for the real classy woman vibe with this classic feminine, ambery fragrance

Kilian Angels' Share

Beyoncé likes to keep it warm and indulgent with this rich cognac, cinnamon and vanilla fragrance

EX NIHILO Fleur Narcotique

Hailey Bieber plays it well with a seductive floral blend of lychee, peony and musk

DIOR Hypnotic Poison

Just like Adele, her favourite fragrance is all about keeping it sweet, but with a dark edge

HISTOIRES DE PARFUMS 1969

Spicy and provocative - Angelina Jolie loves to love it

BEAUTIFUL INDIA Peace

Find your inner peace with nature's finest blend just like Shilpi Sharma