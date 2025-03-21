Celeb-Approved Perfumes to Cop This International Fragrance Day
Ever wondered what your fave celebs smell like? This International Fragrance Day, we’re spilling the tea on the perfumes they swear by—and how you can snag them, too
Deepika Padukone's secret to always smelling so good is this fruity, yet sensual scent
Alia Bhatt loves this floral number by Gucci and we totally get why
Shahid Kapoor's confidence is always boosted by this zesty lemon game-changer
Marisa Abela goes for the real classy woman vibe with this classic feminine, ambery fragrance
Beyoncé likes to keep it warm and indulgent with this rich cognac, cinnamon and vanilla fragrance
Hailey Bieber plays it well with a seductive floral blend of lychee, peony and musk
Just like Adele, her favourite fragrance is all about keeping it sweet, but with a dark edge
Spicy and provocative - Angelina Jolie loves to love it
Find your inner peace with nature's finest blend just like Shilpi Sharma
