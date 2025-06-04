Celebrating Angelina Jolie: Her Most Unforgettable Movie Roles
On the occasion of her 50th birthday, we look back at the roles that cemented her as one of Hollywood’s most powerful and versatile performers.
She reimagines Disney’s iconic villain with complexity and grace, bringing heart to a dark fairy tale.
Sparks fly (literally) in this action-romance where Jolie stars opposite Brad Pitt as a spy with secrets.
Jolie won an Oscar for her haunting portrayal of Lisa, a charismatic but troubled patient in a psychiatric hospital.
A sleek, fuelled role as a deadly assassin in a film full of wild action sequences.
As Lara Croft, she redefined the action heroine for a new generation, combining strength with style.
Jolie delivers a powerful performance as a mother fighting a corrupt system after her son goes missing.
A deeply emotional portrayal of Mariane Pearl, showcasing Jolie’s strength in biographical drama.
Angelina Jolie steps into the MCU as Thena, a fierce immortal warrior with a soft soul.