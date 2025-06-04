Celebrating Angelina Jolie: Her Most Unforgettable Movie Roles

On the occasion of her 50th birthday, we look back at the roles that cemented her as one of Hollywood’s most powerful and versatile performers.

Isha Kothari
Jun 04, 2025, 12:38 PM

Maleficent

She reimagines Disney’s iconic villain with complexity and grace, bringing heart to a dark fairy tale.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Sparks fly (literally) in this action-romance where Jolie stars opposite Brad Pitt as a spy with secrets.

Girl, Interrupted

Jolie won an Oscar for her haunting portrayal of Lisa, a charismatic but troubled patient in a psychiatric hospital.

Wanted

A sleek, fuelled role as a deadly assassin in a film full of wild action sequences.

Tomb Raider

As Lara Croft, she redefined the action heroine for a new generation, combining strength with style.

Changeling

Jolie delivers a powerful performance as a mother fighting a corrupt system after her son goes missing.

A Mighty Heart

A deeply emotional portrayal of Mariane Pearl, showcasing Jolie’s strength in biographical drama.

Eternals

Angelina Jolie steps into the MCU as Thena, a fierce immortal warrior with a soft soul.