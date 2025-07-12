Celebrating Priyanka Chopra's Birthday With Her Most Memorable Bollywood Looks
She was girl-bossing before it was a thing. From Miss World to global star, here are her earlier, most iconic, career-defining film looks.
Statement make up looks, elaborate outfits, and above all bold fashion choices like this headpiece - an empowering look for sure.
Quite an easy going look, yet it made flannel shirts and a pair of denim shorts wardrobe staples. You'd be lying if you said you never asked your hairdresser for this haircut that PC rocked in Anjaana Anjaani!
I wish I could make decisions as quick as her wardrobe and husbands changed in this movie. From flowy dresses and salwar kameez to sarees, with every outfit change what remained constant was grace.
My jaw dropped because what was this look! She was serving looks with that backless moment and those smoky eyes were a cherry on top.
With Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra proved that a saree can suit different moods and occasions. Not to forget that sangeets and parties were incomplete without dancing to this number.
She brought back curtain bangs and I don't think we realised it back then!
Peek corporate core mood board. Revisit her looks in Dil Dhadakne Do when you're confused about what you should wear for your next interview or an important day at work.