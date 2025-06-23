Celebrities Who Rocked The Revenge Dress
Revenge is usually a dish best served cold, but these iconic moments are piping hot! Take a look at some of the most iconic revenge dress moments
Marilyn Monroe gave birth to what we now know as revenge dressing during her divorce from Joe DiMaggio in 1954. During the divorce proceedings, Monroe, who was married to baseball star Joe DiMaggio for just nine months, consistently wore all-black outfits, a quiet yet powerful nod to the symbolic mourning of their relationship’s end.
Who can forget Princess Diana arriving at a gala in a striking off-the-shoulder black mini dress by Christina Stambolian? The bold choice defied royal fashion norms and instantly became iconic. With its daring neckline and body-hugging fit, the look was a powerful, silent response—marking the birth of what the world now knows as the ultimate revenge dress!
Carey was just 23 when she married Mottola, then the CEO of Sony Music, the label she was signed to. Prior to their split, Carey was often seen in “girl-next-door” looks. Everything changed in 1997 when the newly-divorced star made headlines at the MTV Music Awards in a bold all-black outfit—featuring a strappy crop top and a thigh-high slit pencil skirt.
Just weeks after finalising her divorce from Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston turned heads at the premiere of her film 'Derailed', wearing a glittering champagne Chanel mini dress. Her revenge dress moment reportedly came not long after Pitt and his new partner, Angelina Jolie travelled to Ethiopia to adopt their first child together.
Designed by Alexander Wang, the off-the-shoulder catsuit featured a dramatic scoop back, while Hadid finished the sleek look with black stilettos that flowed effortlessly with the outfit. Intentional or not, the bold red-carpet choice read like a revenge dress—especially as her ex, The Weeknd was making his Met Gala debut with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez that same evening.
While performing her fiery revenge anthem 'BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53', Shakira rocked a bold look—a sheer bodysuit paired with edgy leather chaps. She described the record-breaking diss track—directed at her ex and father of her two children—as a “healthy outlet” for processing the emotions tied to their breakup.
While Jennifer Lopez hasn’t explicitly stated that this particular TIFF red carpet look was a revenge dress aimed at anyone specific, the timing sparked speculation. Her appearance came amid rumors of tension in her marriage to Ben Affleck. The ultra-revealing, high-glam look in which she appeared solo, was widely interpreted as a message: that she’s still in control, radiant, and entirely unfazed.