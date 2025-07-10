Celebrity Couture Week Report Cards Are In!

Cardi B to Kim Kardashian—the A-list stormed Paris Haute Couture Week. Some made the honour roll, others might need a fashion tutor. The front row’s never short of surprises.

Diya Jain
Jul 10, 2025, 04:20 PM
Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Name: Kim Kardashian | In: Balenciaga

Teacher's Note: Kim, for Balenciaga, this felt a little tame. You’ve done your homework, but next time, don’t be afraid to scribble outside the margins. You’ve got it in you. Grade: B+

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Name: Cardi B | In: Rahul Mishra

Teacher's Note: Cardi, excellent effort! You’ve brought creativity and personality to the table. Keep setting the bar high. Grade: A+

Photo Credit : ( Rahul Mishra )

Name: Dua Lipa | In: Schiaparelli

Teacher's Note: Dua, your work is elegant and technically sound. Your work speaks softly but makes an impact. Grade: A-

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Name: Keira Knightley | In: Chanel

Teacher's Note: Keira, you’ve always been a star in Chanel’s class. But even the best students need to step outside their comfort zone now and then. Grade: B+

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Name: Naomi Campbell | In: Chanel

Teacher's Note: Naomi, as always, you lead by example. Classic, confident, and effortlessly elegant, just like Chanel. Grade: A

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@naomi )

Name: Cooper Koch | In: Schiaparelli

Teacher's Note: Cooper, you showed up in uniform, but where’s the creativity? Schiaparelli encourages bold choices. You have the potential, just need a little more effort. Grade: B-

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Name: Katy Perry | In: Balenciaga

Teacher's Note: Katy, This is the kind of bold presentation we love to see! You weren’t afraid to try something new and it paid off beautifully. Keep exploring your creativity. Grade: A

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Name: Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu | In: Maison Margiela

Teacher's Note: Philippine, your individuality shines through, but in Margiela’s class, we expect a little more rebellion. A charming effort, but next time, don’t be afraid to turn the rules upside down. Grade: B

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )