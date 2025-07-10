Celebrity Couture Week Report Cards Are In!
Cardi B to Kim Kardashian—the A-list stormed Paris Haute Couture Week. Some made the honour roll, others might need a fashion tutor. The front row’s never short of surprises.
Teacher's Note: Kim, for Balenciaga, this felt a little tame. You’ve done your homework, but next time, don’t be afraid to scribble outside the margins. You’ve got it in you. Grade: B+
Teacher's Note: Cardi, excellent effort! You’ve brought creativity and personality to the table. Keep setting the bar high. Grade: A+
Teacher's Note: Dua, your work is elegant and technically sound. Your work speaks softly but makes an impact. Grade: A-
Teacher's Note: Keira, you’ve always been a star in Chanel’s class. But even the best students need to step outside their comfort zone now and then. Grade: B+
Teacher's Note: Naomi, as always, you lead by example. Classic, confident, and effortlessly elegant, just like Chanel. Grade: A
Teacher's Note: Cooper, you showed up in uniform, but where’s the creativity? Schiaparelli encourages bold choices. You have the potential, just need a little more effort. Grade: B-
Teacher's Note: Katy, This is the kind of bold presentation we love to see! You weren’t afraid to try something new and it paid off beautifully. Keep exploring your creativity. Grade: A
Teacher's Note: Philippine, your individuality shines through, but in Margiela’s class, we expect a little more rebellion. A charming effort, but next time, don’t be afraid to turn the rules upside down. Grade: B