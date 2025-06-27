Celebrity Guests At The Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding In Venice

A look at the fashion choices of the wedding guests: from understated to over-the-top, here's how the A-listers dressed up.

Ipsita Kaul
Jun 27, 2025, 11:58 AM

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kendall kept it sleek in a slinky dress that whispered effortlessness, but screamed designer. Kylie went full glam with dramatic volume—less bridesmaid, more red carpet contender.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha went bold in high-octane couture, reminding everyone she’s here for fashion, not subtlety.

Kim Kardashian

Kim arrived in a corseted number that looked more fit for the Met Gala than a beachside, “I do.”

Orlando Bloom

Orlando played it cool in a classic suit with just enough edge to avoid looking like a wedding planner.

Vittoria Ceretti

The fashion model nailed understated chic in a minimalist look that didn’t try too hard and didn’t need to

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo stuck to his usual uniform: dark suit, open collar, and zero fuss.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé showed up in full diva mode, we're still wondering if she got the memo or not.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah brought elegance with a touch of drama, all thanks to a silhouette made to command attention.