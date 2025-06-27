Celebrity Guests At The Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding In Venice
A look at the fashion choices of the wedding guests: from understated to over-the-top, here's how the A-listers dressed up.
Kendall kept it sleek in a slinky dress that whispered effortlessness, but screamed designer. Kylie went full glam with dramatic volume—less bridesmaid, more red carpet contender.
Natasha went bold in high-octane couture, reminding everyone she’s here for fashion, not subtlety.
Kim arrived in a corseted number that looked more fit for the Met Gala than a beachside, “I do.”
Orlando played it cool in a classic suit with just enough edge to avoid looking like a wedding planner.
The fashion model nailed understated chic in a minimalist look that didn’t try too hard and didn’t need to
Leo stuck to his usual uniform: dark suit, open collar, and zero fuss.
Khloé showed up in full diva mode, we're still wondering if she got the memo or not.
Oprah brought elegance with a touch of drama, all thanks to a silhouette made to command attention.