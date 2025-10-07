Celebrity Traditional Hairstyles According To Your Face Shape!
Get ready for the festivities with trending hairstyles inspired by your favourite Bollywood divas. Swipe through and choose styles for your face shape and discover trendy looks.
Get ready for the festivities with trending hairstyles inspired by your favourite Bollywood divas. Swipe through and choose styles for your face shape and discover trendy looks.
Janhvi’s styles highlight cheekbones and jawline with loose curls and middle parts, perfect for flattering heart shapes.
Understanding your face shape is the first step to picking the right hairstyle. The perfect cut or style accentuates your natural beauty and balances your features.
Deepika’s versatile oval-shaped face is perfect for most styles—try soft waves, sleek ponytails, or elegant buns for your festive look.
Oval, round, square, or heart-shaped—know yours to unlock hairstyle secrets. Each face shape has complements that enhance confidence and glamour.
Katrina’s hairstyles soften her strong jawline with side-parted styles and layered cuts, ideal for square faces seeking balance.
Choose hairstyles that add height and reduce roundness, like voluminous high buns or layered waves, all inspired by Sonakshi’s iconic looks.
Stay current with braided crowns, sleek low buns, and hair accessories that add a festive Bollywood flair to any look.