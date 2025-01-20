Celebrity-Inspired Winter Looks

Fight the cold and up your fashion game with these chic celebrity inspired fits.

Margot Robbie

Effortless and chic, an oversized blazer can make or break your look.

Hailey Beiber

A thick wool coat does not always have to give grandma.

Dakota Johnson

We are always here for faux-fur.

Emily Ratajkowski

A sleek suede coat, black boots and a cute pair of sunnies will level-up every look.

Bella Hadid

A timeless full black moment.

Selena Gomez

Pair your favourite dress with knee high boots and long coat to keep warm and keep on serving.

Tracee Ellis Ross

A classic black trench coat can and will upgrade every single one of your winter looks.