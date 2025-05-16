Celebrity Makeup Looks You Can Recreate Based On Your Star Sign
Are you ready to meet your cosmic glam twin? Swipe right!
Are you ready to meet your cosmic glam twin? Swipe right!
A bold red lip and classic winged eyeliner is all you need
Grab your fav pink nude lip and some shimmer eyeshadow, and you're all set
Soft glam is 100% your look, Gemini baby
Dazzling colourful lids and pink cheeks are your bae
Serve the main character looks that match your energy with the snatched face and overlined lips
Only the flawless luminous skin, warm eyes, and a muted nude lip for the perfectionist in you
The flushed cheeks and muted lip perfectly match the romantic in you
Dramatic lips and eyes are all you need to channel that magnetic energy
Smokey bronze eyes and a nude lip bring fierce Sag energy!
Sun-kissed skin, dewy lids, and a barely-there lip channel the flawless Capri energy!
Channel your inner water energy with the blue shimmer eyeshadow and glossy lips!
Soft, Angelic, and Cute. That's both you and this look!