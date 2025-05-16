Celebrity Makeup Looks You Can Recreate Based On Your Star Sign

Are you ready to meet your cosmic glam twin? Swipe right!

Sanya Dahiya
May 16, 2025, 01:19 PM

Aries

A bold red lip and classic winged eyeliner is all you need

Taurus

Grab your fav pink nude lip and some shimmer eyeshadow, and you're all set

Gemini

Soft glam is 100% your look, Gemini baby

Cancer

Dazzling colourful lids and pink cheeks are your bae

Leo

Serve the main character looks that match your energy with the snatched face and overlined lips

Virgo

Only the flawless luminous skin, warm eyes, and a muted nude lip for the perfectionist in you

Libra

The flushed cheeks and muted lip perfectly match the romantic in you

Scorpio

Dramatic lips and eyes are all you need to channel that magnetic energy

Sagittarius

Smokey bronze eyes and a nude lip bring fierce Sag energy!

Capricorn

Sun-kissed skin, dewy lids, and a barely-there lip channel the flawless Capri energy!

Aquarius

Channel your inner water energy with the blue shimmer eyeshadow and glossy lips!

Pisces

Soft, Angelic, and Cute. That's both you and this look!