Celebs Spotted At Coachella 2025
The festival transformed the California desert into a vibrant runway, from avant-garde ensembles to nostalgic nods. Here are some celeb moments from the event
This South African singer made a memorable debut at Coachella 2025, captivating the audience with both her performance and fashion
His attire complemented the futuristic theme, featuring a black tactical ensemble with a bulletproof vest, gloves, and sunglasses, enhancing the immersive experience.
She captivated the audience with her dramatic outfits, blending theatrical flair with high fashion.
The hotel heiress' presence at Coachella 2025 was iconic, reinforcing her enduring influence on festival culture.
He brought signature swagger to Coachella 2025, turning heads with his bold streetwear fit and high-energy performance.
Known for pushing fashion boundaries, she turned heads with her bold and unconventional outfit choices, reinforcing her status as a style icon unafraid to take risks.
Simplicity at its best as she embraced a minimalist aesthetic, signaling a departure from her previously bold festival styles.
The singer-songwriter's Coachella performance not only showcased his vocal range and stage presence, but also solidified his status as a rising star in the music industry.