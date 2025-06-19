Celebs Who've Embraced Bed Core
The 'Bed Core' style has created quite the stir. From the sheets to the streets, here are some celebs who, '"Woke up like this!"
The 'Bed Core' style has created quite the stir. From the sheets to the streets, here are some celebs who, '"Woke up like this!"
She made a statement at the Teen Choice Awards red carpet in L.A. on August 13, 2017, wearing shimmering striped sequin separates.
On August 23, 2018, the actress appeared to channel her iconic on-screen persona, Carrie Bradshaw, in a boldly mismatched look—donning a mustard yellow ensemble paired with vibrant hot pink accessories from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection.
The 39-year-old 'Game of Thrones' actress attended the Calvin Klein Collection show during New York Fashion Week on September 11, wearing a chic yet laid-back pajama suit', paired with strappy sandals.
The 'Spider-Man' actress stepped out in floral pajamas for the H&M; x ERDEM Runway Show & Party in Los Angeles on October 18, 2017.
On August 19, 2017, the actress was spotted in New York City wearing a coordinated printed set paired with bold green pumps.
On June 23, 2018, during the Dior Homme show at Paris Spring-Summer 2019 Men’s Fashion Week, the original supermodel looked radiant in pastels—sporting a blush pink ensemble, a dove gray robe coat, and gold Jimmy Choo sandals.
Serving up a masterclass in maternity style, the model showcased her baby bump in a floral pajama set by F.R.S. For Restless Sleepers, paired with Manolo Blahnik pumps on February 28, 2018.