These Beauty Brands Are As In Love With Chai As We Are
With the monsoon comes that constant "chai peene chaley?" feeling. Here are 7 chai-inspired products that will make you fall in love with chai all over again!
This rich formula mimics the nourishing power of desi ghee with 8+ skin-loving actives and the scent of saffron and cardamom is enough to heal you
Experience the magic of chai time in a whole new light with this Chai Biscuit candle!
Chai is the only constant in this ever-evolving world, and now you can carry that sense of belonging with this perfume
Like a warm hug on a rainy evening, this soap gently exfoliates, cleanses, and moisturises
A chai-flavoured lip balm that plumps your lips and brightens pigmented lips? We're sold!
This multi-tasker will make you look naturally beautiful by keeping your skin soft, smooth, and hydrated
This intensely nourishing sheer neutral light brown lip balm adds a glowy finish with a sheer wash of the same kadak chai colour you love