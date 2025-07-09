Chanel's Fall Winter 25/26 Showcase Was Timelessness Reimagined
Chanel brings 31 rue Cambon to life with natural tones and rich textures, accentuated with bold details.
Chanel brings 31 rue Cambon to life with natural tones and rich textures, accentuated with bold details.
Your classic tweed, but far from the usual skirt and jacket duo. This time, it’s shorts. Bold and beautifully accessorised, the look channels effortless power-play energy.
Why settle for business casual when you can do business couture? With feathers on your neckline and cuffs, you’re not taking minutes — you’re making fashion history.
When you think of a jacket, a floor-grazing trench coat doesn’t exactly come to mind but Chanel redefines it with ease. Feathered and tweed textures, fringing, and an ivory palette come together for the perfect finishing touch.
A collection rooted in tones of brown, green, and white, A striking burgundy dress is just the cherry on top. And those boots? Impossible to ignore, turning an otherwise classic look into something far edgier.
This look mixes relaxed tailoring with intricate gold detailing, giving pyjama-core a seriously glamorous upgrade.The midriff reveal adds a modern twist, while the statement boots make sure no one mistakes this for subtle.
Who said a maxi dress can’t borrow from tailoring? This look blends the sharp lines of a jacket with the fluid grace of a skirt. The ombré gradient and subtle shimmer detailing add just the right touch of drama.
Who said a black-tie affair calls for ball gowns or cocktail dresses? If I had to pick, I’d go for this sleek number. Elegant and slightly rebellious and the gloves? Perfect for bringing the femme fatale energy.