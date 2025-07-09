Chanel's Fall Winter 25/26 Showcase Was Timelessness Reimagined

Chanel brings 31 rue Cambon to life with natural tones and rich textures, accentuated with bold details.

Diya Jain
Jul 09, 2025, 02:19 PM
Photo Credit : ( Chanel )

Tweed With A Twist

Your classic tweed, but far from the usual skirt and jacket duo. This time, it’s shorts. Bold and beautifully accessorised, the look channels effortless power-play energy.

Photo Credit : ( Image Courtesy: Chanel )

Haute In Charge

Why settle for business casual when you can do business couture? With feathers on your neckline and cuffs, you’re not taking minutes — you’re making fashion history.

Photo Credit : ( Image Courtesy: Chanel )

Feathers & Fringe

When you think of a jacket, a floor-grazing trench coat doesn’t exactly come to mind but Chanel redefines it with ease. Feathered and tweed textures, fringing, and an ivory palette come together for the perfect finishing touch.

Photo Credit : ( Image Courtesy: Chanel )

A Pop Of Colour

A collection rooted in tones of brown, green, and white, A striking burgundy dress is just the cherry on top. And those boots? Impossible to ignore, turning an otherwise classic look into something far edgier.

Photo Credit : ( Image Courtesy: Chanel )

Lounge Day at 31 Rue Cambon

This look mixes relaxed tailoring with intricate gold detailing, giving pyjama-core a seriously glamorous upgrade.The midriff reveal adds a modern twist, while the statement boots make sure no one mistakes this for subtle.

Photo Credit : ( Image Courtesy: Chanel )

The Tailored Maxi

Who said a maxi dress can’t borrow from tailoring? This look blends the sharp lines of a jacket with the fluid grace of a skirt. The ombré gradient and subtle shimmer detailing add just the right touch of drama.

Photo Credit : ( Image Courtesy: Chanel )

Edgy Black Tie

Who said a black-tie affair calls for ball gowns or cocktail dresses? If I had to pick, I’d go for this sleek number. Elegant and slightly rebellious and the gloves? Perfect for bringing the femme fatale energy.

Photo Credit : ( Image Courtesy: Chanel )