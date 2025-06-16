Chasing Rain: The Solo Traveller’s Monsoon Edit

Whether you're chasing waterfalls or sipping tea in the hills, this guide has the best destinations.

Isha Kothari
Jun 16, 2025, 12:15 PM

Bali, Indonesia

Tropical downpours + serene temples + yoga retreats = soul reset.

Munnar, Kerala

Tea estates wrapped in fog, cozy homestays, and lush green everything. Ideal for mindful escapes.

Shnongpedeng, Meghalaya

Rain-soaked cliffs, clear waters, and indie cafés. The monsoon is a way of life here.

Goa

A chilled-out lifestyle, beach parties, shacks, socialising, this is your one spot destination to feel alive.

Coorg, Karnataka

Misty hills, coffee plantations, and waterfalls. Perfect for slow mornings, journaling, and solo treks.

Valley Of Flowers, Uttarakhand

A rare and surreal bloom of flowers post-monsoon. Great for nature lovers and introverted adventurers.

Luang Prabang, Laos

Rivers, rain-washed temples, and slow-paced magic—perfect for mindful solo travel.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Affordable, artsy, and surrounded by mountains—ideal for culture, cooking classes, and getting caught in the rain.