Chasing Rain: The Solo Traveller’s Monsoon Edit
Whether you're chasing waterfalls or sipping tea in the hills, this guide has the best destinations.
Tropical downpours + serene temples + yoga retreats = soul reset.
Tea estates wrapped in fog, cozy homestays, and lush green everything. Ideal for mindful escapes.
Rain-soaked cliffs, clear waters, and indie cafés. The monsoon is a way of life here.
A chilled-out lifestyle, beach parties, shacks, socialising, this is your one spot destination to feel alive.
Misty hills, coffee plantations, and waterfalls. Perfect for slow mornings, journaling, and solo treks.
A rare and surreal bloom of flowers post-monsoon. Great for nature lovers and introverted adventurers.
Rivers, rain-washed temples, and slow-paced magic—perfect for mindful solo travel.
Affordable, artsy, and surrounded by mountains—ideal for culture, cooking classes, and getting caught in the rain.