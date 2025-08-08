Cheapest Country to Travel from India: Top Budget-Friendly Destinations
Dream trip, not dream budget? We’ve got you. Here are the cheapest countries to travel to from India that are big on vibes and low on cost.
Dream trip, not dream budget? We’ve got you. Here are the cheapest countries to travel to from India that are big on vibes and low on cost.
Visa-free entry, pocket-friendly prices, and views of the Himalayas that feel like you've entered the gates of heaven. Nepal is your high vibe but low-cost escape.
A peaceful destination where nature reigns and your budget breathes easy. Bhutan is the serene and unplugged reset your soul (and wallet) is craving.
Beaches, coconuts, and that spicy sambol lifestyle. Sri Lanka is the tropical island break that won’t break the bank. Go for the food, stay for the views.
Street food that slaps, nightlife that never sleeps, and landscapes that scream postcard. Thailand’s where your INR turns into pure serotonin.
The ultimate cheap international trip from India. Pho for pennies, ancient streets, and hostels that cost less than your coffee run. Vietnam is calling.
Bali on a budget? Yes please. With sun-kissed beaches, forest swings, and nasi goreng that doesn't make your wallet cry, Indonesia makes budget look boujee.
Temples at sunrise, tuk-tuk rides at sunset, and hostel rents that barely dent your wallet. For a low-budget foreign trip from India, Cambodia is a total steal.
City thrills or nature chills? Malaysia does both. Think fusion food, buzzing streets, and jungle views without splurging a rupee too much.
Yes, you can do Dubai without maxing out your credit card. Flights, street shawarma, and gold souks under a budget? Don’t mind if I do.
Travel smart, not broke. Eat like a local, and stay in hostels for both savings and stories. Free walking tours? Always. These are the tips that make “How are you always travelling?” your new personality trait.
Booked that ticket yet? Because the world is budget-friendly if you know where to look. This is your sign to start the journey (and flex the pics later).