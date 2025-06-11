Here Are Enrique Iglesias’ Top Hits To Prep For His Mumbai Gig In Oct
Iglesias, aka the king of Latin Pop is set to return to India after 13 years! We can't keep calm and await his heartfelt lyrics, songs and magnetic stage presence.
Bailando is a vibrant, dance-infused hit that blends Latin rhythms with irresistible energy. No doubt it's a global chart-topper.
Love me a fierce romantic anthem with catchy hooks with and a thumping beat, highlighting Enrique’s signature passion.
A powerful ballad showcasing vulnerability and devotion, which is widely loved amongst his Indian fans.
A club favourite that mixes pop and dance with a Latin flair, radiating pure fun and celebration!
'Be With You' is a smooth, upbeat track that speaks to the longing of wanting to be close to a loved one. I'd like to think he wrote this for me.
A bold and provocative track known for its sensual lyrics, turning heads and always dominating dance floors.
It's a sleek and energetic pop track capturing the excitement of finding that one perfect connection. The video is a masterpiece, I tell you.