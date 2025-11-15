Cherry Cola Hair Colour: The Bold Red-Brown Trend Taking Over 2025
Meet the cherry cola hair colour, a rich mix of deep red and glossy brown that’s dominating new hair colour trends in 2025. Bold, sultry, and super wearable.
Think deep cherry tones with cola-like richness, a perfect balance of red and brunette. This red hair colour trend adds warmth and dimension to every strand.
The latest hair colour trend is all about effortless depth. It flatters all skin tones and shifts beautifully under different lighting, moody yet sophisticated.
Dua Lipa recently debuted her take on cherry cola hair, pairing the red-brown hue with soft waves and a glossy finish — instantly setting social media ablaze.
This cherry cola hair shade complements warm, cool, and neutral undertones alike. Whether you’re a brunette or a blonde, it gives that instant “lit-from-within” glow.
Ask your colourist for a red-brown blend with deep burgundy undertones. If you’re going DIY, start with a brunette base and layer subtle cherry tones for that luxe effect.
Use sulphate-free shampoo and colour-safe conditioner to lock in that cherry cola shine. Avoid heat styling too often — gloss treatments work wonders instead.
Loose curls highlight the red tones, while sleek straight styles show off the brown base. A messy bun or waves? Either way, this hue always looks chic.
Glossy finishes amplify depth and shine, while matte textures lend a cool vibe. Either way, the cherry cola hair colour trend is a show-stopper.
This celebrity hair colour isn’t just a trend, it’s a mood. Warm, bold, and effortlessly confident. Time to make cherry cola your signature shade this season.