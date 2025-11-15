Cherry Cola Hair Colour: The Bold Red-Brown Trend Taking Over 2025

Meet the cherry cola hair colour, a rich mix of deep red and glossy brown that’s dominating new hair colour trends in 2025. Bold, sultry, and super wearable.

Shreya Srisrimal
Nov 15, 2025, 11:05 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dualipa )

What Exactly Is Cherry Cola Hair Colour?

Think deep cherry tones with cola-like richness, a perfect balance of red and brunette. This red hair colour trend adds warmth and dimension to every strand.

Why Cherry Cola Is Trending

The latest hair colour trend is all about effortless depth. It flatters all skin tones and shifts beautifully under different lighting, moody yet sophisticated.

Celebrity Inspiration: Dua Lipa’s Look

Dua Lipa recently debuted her take on cherry cola hair, pairing the red-brown hue with soft waves and a glossy finish — instantly setting social media ablaze.

Who Suits This Hair Colour?

This cherry cola hair shade complements warm, cool, and neutral undertones alike. Whether you’re a brunette or a blonde, it gives that instant “lit-from-within” glow.

How To Get The Look

Ask your colourist for a red-brown blend with deep burgundy undertones. If you’re going DIY, start with a brunette base and layer subtle cherry tones for that luxe effect.

Tips For Maintaining Vibrancy

Use sulphate-free shampoo and colour-safe conditioner to lock in that cherry cola shine. Avoid heat styling too often — gloss treatments work wonders instead.

Styling Ideas To Try

Loose curls highlight the red tones, while sleek straight styles show off the brown base. A messy bun or waves? Either way, this hue always looks chic.

Matte Or Glossy Finish?

Glossy finishes amplify depth and shine, while matte textures lend a cool vibe. Either way, the cherry cola hair colour trend is a show-stopper.

Your New Signature Hair Colour

This celebrity hair colour isn’t just a trend, it’s a mood. Warm, bold, and effortlessly confident. Time to make cherry cola your signature shade this season.

