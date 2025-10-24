Choose Real: Rujuta Diwekar's Food Guide
Embrace the power of real food with advice from Rujuta Diwekar — choose wholesome, homemade meals over processed fads. Her expert guide brings lasting health and energy with delicious tradition on your plate.
Forget the hype; classics like khichdi offer comfort and nutrition that most fad diets can’t match. Rujuta recommends choosing what’s sustainable and rooted in tradition over restrictive regimens.
Grandmom’s recipes are built on sound nutrition and time-tested benefits. Reviving these legacy dishes supports health, immunity, and our cultural food identity.
Rujuta favours local buffalo milk over plant-based alternatives for authentic taste and nutrition. Choosing whole dairy keeps your food real and nourishing.
Buffalo milk is rich in calcium and vitamins, ideal for strength and energy. It supports strong bones and gives meals depth, flavour and satisfaction.
Instead of packaged bars, Rujuta suggests classic poha — a healthy, fresh breakfast. Poha is light yet filling, easy on digestion and packed with micronutrients.
Homemade meals give you full control over quality and taste. They are free from unnecessary chemicals and suit your body’s needs better than packaged and processed foods.
Rujuta’s message is to eat foods your grandparents recognise: simple, local and unrefined. Let go of complicated trends and rediscover vibrance in your everyday meal.