What To Gift When Christmas Calls For Partywear

An edited take on partywear gifts for women who like their Christmas dressed up.

Ridhi Goel
Dec 19, 2025, 11:57 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kritisanon )

Aurelia Crystal High-Neck Mini Dress By Bling Empire

This figure-flattering dress features a sleek high neckline and sleeveless cut, adorned with cascading crystal embellishments.

Photo Credit : ( Bling Empire )

Pearl Embrace Gown by Jade By Ashima

Encapsulated the detailed embellishments in the silhouette, fully delicate constructed with pearls .This outfit is perfect to give a charming look for any party occasion.

Photo Credit : ( Jade by Ashima )

Grey Fishcut Gown by Jigar & Nikita

Silver Grey Gown, featuring exquisite hand crystal work embroidery on net with habitual silk lining. This gown exudes sophistication and allure.

Photo Credit : ( Jigar & Nikita )

Ruby Sequins Co-ord Set By Studio Rigu

Hand-embroidered ruby sequins and a sculpted silhouette make this co-ord an instant party favourite.

Photo Credit : ( Studio Rigu )

Red Cotton Silk Midi Dress By Fabindia

A festive essential crafted from a luxurious cotton-silk blend for breathable comfort and a subtle sheen, featuring a fit-and-flare silhouette.

Photo Credit : ( Fabindia )

Lenore Dress By Siorai

A black mini that glows like candlelight on a winter evening, the Lenore dress pairs katdaana embroidery with delicate beaded tassels that sway with every step.

Photo Credit : ( Siorai )

Donna Silk Sarong Set By ituvana

Rendered in butter-soft silk, the Donna set brings fluid elegance to holiday dressing with its cowl-neck top and versatile sarong skirt.

Photo Credit : ( ituvana )

Main Character Cut Dress By Sameer Madan

This Christmas, sequins and sculpted silhouettes lead. Sameer Madan adds subtle sparkle for winter soirées—confident, effortlessly festive.

Photo Credit : ( Sameer Madan )

Whisper Wave Dress by Ashna Gidwani

Step into the season glowing. With structured shine, metallic finesse, and fluid silhouettes, Ashna Gidwani brings elegance to every festive moment.

Photo Credit : ( Ashna Gidwani )

The Obsidian Thread By Ananya Goenka Bagaria

Make an entrance, minus the effort. Ananya Goenka Bagaria’s fluid-meets-structured silhouettes are made for festive nights—fun and unforgettable.

Photo Credit : ( Ananya Goenka Bagaria )

Colourblock Pleated Belted Dress By Brooks Brothers

Inspired by 1980s New York City art world and gallery culture, this piece features bold colour blocking in its flowing pleated silhouette and a patent leather waist-defining belt.

Photo Credit : ( Brooks Brothers )

Cherry Dress By Maisolos

A cherry-red sleeveless mini with playful cutouts and hand embroidery—festive, smartly designed, and easy to wear.

Photo Credit : ( Maisolos )

Maroon Shimmery Stockings By Theater

Deep maroon shimmery stockings add a touch of sparkle to winter outfits, perfect for festive styling.

Photo Credit : ( Theater )

Celine Mini Dress By Shop Mauve

A purple chiffon mini dress with balloon sleeves and frill hem that feels romantic and festive. Its versatality makes it a lovely Christmas gift for parties.

Photo Credit : ( Shop Mauve )

Brown Mabel Womens Cape By Perona

This versatile cape jacket boasts a high neck, flowing A-line silhouette, side slip pockets, and leather-covered buttons, perfect for layering.

Photo Credit : ( Perona )

Wilde In Vesper By March Forth

The Wilde Set pairs a fitted sleeveless top with a fluid, ankle-grazing skirt—keyhole detail, subtle allure, and confidence made wearable..

Photo Credit : ( March Forth )

Luminous Brocade Gown By Anita Dongre

The Crafts of India collection highlights handcrafted festive wear. This brocade gown blends Indian weaves with timeless glamour for winter celebrations.

Photo Credit : ( Anita Dongre )

HEATTECH Cashmere Turtleneck T-shirt By Uniqlo

The luxe new HEATTECH Cashmere blend pairs feather-light comfort with refined elegance. It's winter dressing that blends fashion with function for every celebration.

Photo Credit : ( Uniqlo )

Christina By Ozeqo

A scarlet fit-and-flare midi dress with a straight neckline and delicate bow strap, finished with 3D bow appliqués for a refined festive touch.

Photo Credit : ( Ozeqo )

Tier Skirt Of (Cactus Crop Top) By Shahin Mannan

It features a front fly, zip opening, same-colour fabric-covered button, and side cross pockets, perfect for your christmas getaway.

Photo Credit : ( Shahin Mannan )

Jade Two Piece Co-ord set By House Of Fett

This deep teal coord set pairs a sleeveless tunic with relaxed trousers. Floral embroidery and a tie-detail neckline add effortless festive polish.

Photo Credit : ( House of Fett )

Marilla Gathered Midi Dress By Ranna Gill

This dress features a Baroque print with a soft sheen. With full sleeves and an easy flare, it’s a statement choice that stays comfortable for festive evenings.

Photo Credit : ( Ranna Gill )

Red Polka Draped Body Tube Dress By Swatee Singh

A red polka-draped tube dress in duchess satin, finished with a peplum and side slit. Pure ’90s Bollywood glamour, perfect for a nostalgic Christmas moment.

Photo Credit : ( Swatee Singh )

Beige Foil Print Hand Work Flared Dress By Aurelia

The halter-neck design adds a modern edge, allowing it to be styled seamlessly under jackets or over statement bottoms for Christmas parties.

Photo Credit : ( Aurelia )

White Schiffli Embroidered Flared Dress By Wforwoman

This off-white Schiffli embroidered dress in breathable cotton features a flared silhouette and lace-detailed sleeves - perfect for festive days.

Photo Credit : ( Wforwomen )

Embellished Halter-Neck Midi Dress By Pantaloons

Sleek and modern, this midi dress features silver-trimmed straps, a halter crossover back, and a back slit—perfect for Christmas party styling.

Photo Credit : ( Pantaloons )

The Harlow Dress By Siorai

The Harlow Mini Dress pairs a fitted bodice with wave-like layers, hand-embroidered crystals catching light for a playful, glimmering finish.

Photo Credit : ( Siorai )

Denim Velvet Jacket By Style Island

It combines structured elegance with a waist belt and pockets, while its burnt-out velvet adds texture for a standout, stylish twist on classic denim.

Photo Credit : ( Style Island )

Peachy Sunset Dress By Something Sustainable

This relaxed dress is crafted from 100% organic cotton and hand block printed with natural dyes, giving every piece its own soft texture.

Photo Credit : ( somethingssustainable )

Silver Corsica Short Dress By Ritu Kumar

Rendered in soft silver sequins, the dress features a considered silhouette with light ruching and an easy fall on the sleeve. Ideal for evening plans.

Photo Credit : ( Ritu Kumar )

Kol Pashmina Wool Long Vest By Ituvana

Inspired by “Kol” (river), this long pashmina vest flows effortlessly with a three-panel design and side slits—perfect for city or après-ski style.

Photo Credit : ( Ituvana )

Cotton Lace Round Neck Floral By Aza Fashions

For the woman who loves whimsy, this lace dress with puffed sleeves and an illusion neckline adds romantic charm to any Christmas celebration.

Photo Credit : ( Aza Fashions )

Steffi Khadi Dress By Terra Luna

Gift sporty elegance with the Steffi Khadi Dress in cactus green. Handwoven from organic Khadi, its resort-fit silhouette blends comfort and craft.

Photo Credit : ( Terra Luna )

Silk Organza Rust Short Dress By Shasha Gaba

Delicate floral bead and sequin work creates an enchanting, show-stopping ensemble.

Photo Credit : ( Shasha Gaba )

Capri Blazer By Shweta Kapur

The Embellished Structured Blazer in red reimagines power dressing with sharp tailoring, sculptural femininity and a bold, fluid silhouette.

Photo Credit : ( Shweta Kapur )

Flared Maxi skirt And Printed Skirt By Ara Pret

Blending timeless style with a purpose-driven vision, the collection promises something for everyone, all while championing a powerful cause.

Photo Credit : ( Ara Pret )