What To Gift When Christmas Calls For Partywear
An edited take on partywear gifts for women who like their Christmas dressed up.
This figure-flattering dress features a sleek high neckline and sleeveless cut, adorned with cascading crystal embellishments.
Encapsulated the detailed embellishments in the silhouette, fully delicate constructed with pearls .This outfit is perfect to give a charming look for any party occasion.
Silver Grey Gown, featuring exquisite hand crystal work embroidery on net with habitual silk lining. This gown exudes sophistication and allure.
Hand-embroidered ruby sequins and a sculpted silhouette make this co-ord an instant party favourite.
A festive essential crafted from a luxurious cotton-silk blend for breathable comfort and a subtle sheen, featuring a fit-and-flare silhouette.
A black mini that glows like candlelight on a winter evening, the Lenore dress pairs katdaana embroidery with delicate beaded tassels that sway with every step.
Rendered in butter-soft silk, the Donna set brings fluid elegance to holiday dressing with its cowl-neck top and versatile sarong skirt.
This Christmas, sequins and sculpted silhouettes lead. Sameer Madan adds subtle sparkle for winter soirées—confident, effortlessly festive.
Step into the season glowing. With structured shine, metallic finesse, and fluid silhouettes, Ashna Gidwani brings elegance to every festive moment.
Make an entrance, minus the effort. Ananya Goenka Bagaria’s fluid-meets-structured silhouettes are made for festive nights—fun and unforgettable.
Inspired by 1980s New York City art world and gallery culture, this piece features bold colour blocking in its flowing pleated silhouette and a patent leather waist-defining belt.
A cherry-red sleeveless mini with playful cutouts and hand embroidery—festive, smartly designed, and easy to wear.
Deep maroon shimmery stockings add a touch of sparkle to winter outfits, perfect for festive styling.
A purple chiffon mini dress with balloon sleeves and frill hem that feels romantic and festive. Its versatality makes it a lovely Christmas gift for parties.
This versatile cape jacket boasts a high neck, flowing A-line silhouette, side slip pockets, and leather-covered buttons, perfect for layering.
The Wilde Set pairs a fitted sleeveless top with a fluid, ankle-grazing skirt—keyhole detail, subtle allure, and confidence made wearable..
The Crafts of India collection highlights handcrafted festive wear. This brocade gown blends Indian weaves with timeless glamour for winter celebrations.
The luxe new HEATTECH Cashmere blend pairs feather-light comfort with refined elegance. It's winter dressing that blends fashion with function for every celebration.
A scarlet fit-and-flare midi dress with a straight neckline and delicate bow strap, finished with 3D bow appliqués for a refined festive touch.
It features a front fly, zip opening, same-colour fabric-covered button, and side cross pockets, perfect for your christmas getaway.
This deep teal coord set pairs a sleeveless tunic with relaxed trousers. Floral embroidery and a tie-detail neckline add effortless festive polish.
This dress features a Baroque print with a soft sheen. With full sleeves and an easy flare, it’s a statement choice that stays comfortable for festive evenings.
A red polka-draped tube dress in duchess satin, finished with a peplum and side slit. Pure ’90s Bollywood glamour, perfect for a nostalgic Christmas moment.
The halter-neck design adds a modern edge, allowing it to be styled seamlessly under jackets or over statement bottoms for Christmas parties.
This off-white Schiffli embroidered dress in breathable cotton features a flared silhouette and lace-detailed sleeves - perfect for festive days.
Sleek and modern, this midi dress features silver-trimmed straps, a halter crossover back, and a back slit—perfect for Christmas party styling.
The Harlow Mini Dress pairs a fitted bodice with wave-like layers, hand-embroidered crystals catching light for a playful, glimmering finish.
It combines structured elegance with a waist belt and pockets, while its burnt-out velvet adds texture for a standout, stylish twist on classic denim.
This relaxed dress is crafted from 100% organic cotton and hand block printed with natural dyes, giving every piece its own soft texture.
Rendered in soft silver sequins, the dress features a considered silhouette with light ruching and an easy fall on the sleeve. Ideal for evening plans.
Inspired by “Kol” (river), this long pashmina vest flows effortlessly with a three-panel design and side slits—perfect for city or après-ski style.
For the woman who loves whimsy, this lace dress with puffed sleeves and an illusion neckline adds romantic charm to any Christmas celebration.
Gift sporty elegance with the Steffi Khadi Dress in cactus green. Handwoven from organic Khadi, its resort-fit silhouette blends comfort and craft.
Delicate floral bead and sequin work creates an enchanting, show-stopping ensemble.
The Embellished Structured Blazer in red reimagines power dressing with sharp tailoring, sculptural femininity and a bold, fluid silhouette.
Blending timeless style with a purpose-driven vision, the collection promises something for everyone, all while championing a powerful cause.