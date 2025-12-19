The “I Know You Better Than Santa” Christmas Gifting Guide
Gifts that are thoughtful and personal are always memorable! If you want your gifts to say “I actually know you,” this Christmas curation is your shortcut.
Don't let dullness, dark spots, and uneven tone taint your holiday spirit. You can count on this set for festive radiance!
What's better than one lip gloss? Three lip glosses! Since it's Christmas, this indulgence is justified!
For anyone who gravitates to clean woods with character, this is a Christmas gift that signals sharp taste without trying too hard.
Pamper your loved ones with 24 days of cult-favourite L’Occitane treats!
This glow-giving duo from Charlotte Tilbury sculpts and highlights in seconds, making it a perfect Christmas gift for someone who loves luminous, camera-ready skin.
Cloaked in the sensual embrace of ambrox, Accord Particulier lingers on the skin with an elegant aura that whispers addiction. Available exclusively at Galeries Lafayette, Mumbai.
The Wedding Rose Gift Set brings together the charm of British Rose and indē wild’s cult Dewy Lip Treatment into a thoughtful self-care gift.
This woody citrus and spicy fragrance, composed of explosive lemon, energising cardamom, and vetiver, is bold, powerful, and irresistible.
Packed with Vitamin-C, this travel-friendly gift set helps you achieve healthy skin in three easy steps.
This limited-edition perfume mist set features four cult-favourite Cheirosa scents, making it a fun, personal gift for fragrance lovers.
This must-have Clinique trio gives dry combination skin exactly what it needs. Try gentle cleansing and light exfoliation for lasting comfort.
Complete with a foundation base and two shade shifters, this set delivers personalised coverage for a radiant look.
This Croma hair dryer pairs powerful performance with adjustable heat and a cool shot, a smart choice for everyday styling.
This red-light LED eye massager offers targeted care for dark circles and de-puffing,
Enriched with black orchid, black truffle, and patchouli notes, this gourmand EDP has a fresh, floral scent that lingers all day.
If they love indulgent textures and dessert-like scents, they would love Plum’s deeply moisturising Hazelnut Éclair Body Butter.
With crisp apple and sweet candy notes, this Bath & Body Works set captures the joy of the season.
Minimal, effective, and refreshing, the salt. Oral Care Upgrade Starter Pack makes a practical gift that actually gets used.
House of Moksha’s Scotch & A Smoke is a bold fragrance for someone who loves deep, smoky scents with a dark, whisky-soaked edge.
Featuring Indian saffron, neroli, & cedar as primary notes, this fragrance is warm and enigmatic, ideal for winter wear.
This fragrance, reinvented with deep blackcurrant nectar, airy florals, and musky blond wood, is memorable and enchanting.
Winter brings festive cheer, but also strips your skin of its moisture. Use a hydrating face cream like this one to repair the skin barrier.
This 6-in-1 airwrap can dry, curl, wave, smooth, volumise, and hide flyaways, making it a great styling upgrade for someone who loves salon-level hair days.
Velvety mattes, rich metallics, and high shine glitters all in one palette. This is an ideal present for someone who values versatility.
Ossa’s gourmand perfumes feature rich, crave-worthy notes that make them an easy yes for festive gifting.
Complete with mascara and fixing tints, this mini set from ETUDE is glam in a pouch!
With saffron and honey as opening notes and velvety rose petals at its heart, this fragrance captures the grandeur of North India in a bottle.
With a new beauty treat to discover each day, this Sephora Advent Calendar would make the countdown extra special!
Infused with strawberry, white haldi, and kokum butter, this lip balm deeply nourishes and repairs cracked lips.
The Viral Vanity pack features a curation of all the "I saw this on Instagram" goodies to make your unboxing experience as dynamic as your feed!
Winter sun can still trigger pigmentation, making this SPF 50 day cream a smart Christmas gift for keeping skin protected and comfortably hydrated.
Complete with a toner, emulsion, and moisturiser, this kit is a holiday travel must-have.
Formulated for everyday comfort and care, this Dermafique kit is for someone who prefers fuss-free skincare.
With a curated selection of Fixderma favourites, this Christmas Kit ensures soft skin during the cold season and beyond.