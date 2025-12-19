The “I Know You Better Than Santa” Christmas Gifting Guide

Gifts that are thoughtful and personal are always memorable! If you want your gifts to say “I actually know you,” this Christmas curation is your shortcut.

Riddhi Mishra
Dec 19, 2025, 10:33 AM

Innisfree Vitamin C Green Tea Enzyme Brightening Serum Set

Don't let dullness, dark spots, and uneven tone taint your holiday spirit. You can count on this set for festive radiance!

Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse VIII 3-Piece Lip Luminizer Set

What's better than one lip gloss? Three lip glosses! Since it's Christmas, this indulgence is justified!

Bvlgari Man Wood Essence Eau De Parfum

For anyone who gravitates to clean woods with character, this is a Christmas gift that signals sharp taste without trying too hard.

L'Occitane Deluxe Advent Calendar 2025

Pamper your loved ones with 24 days of cult-favourite L’Occitane treats!

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Superstar Glow Kit

This glow-giving duo from Charlotte Tilbury sculpts and highlights in seconds, making it a perfect Christmas gift for someone who loves luminous, camera-ready skin.

Givenchy Accord Particulier

Cloaked in the sensual embrace of ambrox, Accord Particulier lingers on the skin with an elegant aura that whispers addiction. Available exclusively at Galeries Lafayette, Mumbai.

The Body Shop X indē wild Wedding Rose Gift Set

The Wedding Rose Gift Set brings together the charm of British Rose and indē wild’s cult Dewy Lip Treatment into a thoughtful self-care gift.

AZZARO Wanted Eau De Toilette

This woody citrus and spicy fragrance, composed of explosive lemon, energising cardamom, and vetiver, is bold, powerful, and irresistible.

PIXI Best Of Vitamin-C Gift Set

Packed with Vitamin-C, this travel-friendly gift set helps you achieve healthy skin in three easy steps.

Sol de Janeiro Spritz & Shine Cheirosa Perfume Mist Set

This limited-edition perfume mist set features four cult-favourite Cheirosa scents, making it a fun, personal gift for fragrance lovers.

Clinique 3 Step Skin Care System

This must-have Clinique trio gives dry combination skin exactly what it needs. Try gentle cleansing and light exfoliation for lasting comfort.

Luar The Custom Mini Base Set

Complete with a foundation base and two shade shifters, this set delivers personalised coverage for a radiant look.

Croma Hair Dryer

This Croma hair dryer pairs powerful performance with adjustable heat and a cool shot, a smart choice for everyday styling.

House Of Beauty LED Eye Massager

This red-light LED eye massager offers targeted care for dark circles and de-puffing,

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau De Parfum Set

Enriched with black orchid, black truffle, and patchouli notes, this gourmand EDP has a fresh, floral scent that lingers all day.

Plum BodyLovin Hazelnut Eclair Body Butter

If they love indulgent textures and dessert-like scents, they would love Plum’s deeply moisturising Hazelnut Éclair Body Butter.

Bath & Body Works Winter Candy Apple Gift Set

With crisp apple and sweet candy notes, this Bath & Body Works set captures the joy of the season.

salt. Your Oral Care Upgrade - Starter Pack

Minimal, effective, and refreshing, the salt. Oral Care Upgrade Starter Pack makes a practical gift that actually gets used.

House Of Moksha Scotch & A Smoke

House of Moksha’s Scotch & A Smoke is a bold fragrance for someone who loves deep, smoky scents with a dark, whisky-soaked edge.

Secret Alchemist Saffron Dusk Clean Perfume™

Featuring Indian saffron, neroli, & cedar as primary notes, this fragrance is warm and enigmatic, ideal for winter wear.

Giorgio Armani Si Eau De Parfum

This fragrance, reinvented with deep blackcurrant nectar, airy florals, and musky blond wood, is memorable and enchanting.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

Winter brings festive cheer, but also strips your skin of its moisture. Use a hydrating face cream like this one to repair the skin barrier.

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler & Dryer

This 6-in-1 airwrap can dry, curl, wave, smooth, volumise, and hide flyaways, making it a great styling upgrade for someone who loves salon-level hair days.

Kay Beauty Multi Texture Eyeshadow Palette

Velvety mattes, rich metallics, and high shine glitters all in one palette. This is an ideal present for someone who values versatility.

OSSA Gourmand Perfumes

Ossa’s gourmand perfumes feature rich, crave-worthy notes that make them an easy yes for festive gifting.

ETUDE On The Glow Mini Set

Complete with mascara and fixing tints, this mini set from ETUDE is glam in a pouch!

Fraganote No 37. Royal Saffron - North

With saffron and honey as opening notes and velvety rose petals at its heart, this fragrance captures the grandeur of North India in a bottle.

Sephora Wishing You Advent Calendar Setv

With a new beauty treat to discover each day, this Sephora Advent Calendar would make the countdown extra special!

La Pink Strawberry Lip Balm

Infused with strawberry, white haldi, and kokum butter, this lip balm deeply nourishes and repairs cracked lips.

Nykaa Viral Vanity Kit

The Viral Vanity pack features a curation of all the "I saw this on Instagram" goodies to make your unboxing experience as dynamic as your feed!

NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Oil Control Day Cream

Winter sun can still trigger pigmentation, making this SPF 50 day cream a smart Christmas gift for keeping skin protected and comfortably hydrated.

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Skincare Kit

Complete with a toner, emulsion, and moisturiser, this kit is a holiday travel must-have.

Dermafique Premium Face Care Kit

Formulated for everyday comfort and care, this Dermafique kit is for someone who prefers fuss-free skincare.

Fixderma Christmas Kit

With a curated selection of Fixderma favourites, this Christmas Kit ensures soft skin during the cold season and beyond.