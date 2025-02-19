Clean Girl Hairstyle To Ace Those Greasy Days

Having one of those days where greasy hair feels like a disaster? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some quick hairstyles to slay your day!

The Preppy Headband

Elevate your look by adding a hairband instead of sticking to a plain, simple style

The Classic Slicked Back Bun

A simple yet stylish bun that never goes out of fashion

The Slicked-Back Ponytail

A simple ponytail that gets your hair out of your face, and no one will know about those days-old roots

The Scarf Bun

Give your bun the cutest boho touch by adding a scarf!

The Front Braids

Lucky for us, this Y2K look holds well on greasy hair (and is so nostalgia-inducing)

The Half Up, Half Down

Gather the hair from your crown area, and tie it in the messiest bun you can. Et voila, you have a cool girl hairstyle!

The Dutch Braids

Ah, the 2016 staple hairdo. We still love this one to keep long hair out of your way, while still looking super cute

The Bubble Ponytail

Elevate your plain ponytail with this simple tweak. Bonus points for adding fun accessories!