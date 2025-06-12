Closet Therapy: Styles You Gravitate Toward (And Why)
Someone once said, "You are what you wear" & that couldn't be truer. The style you gravitate towards has a reason and here's how it all connects
Why you wear it: You seek calm, clarity, and control. A neutral palette and clean lines reflect a sorted mind and it's no secret that you like things clean (and a little bit of control) You feel most like yourself in: Crisp whites, tailored pants, structured basics.
Why you wear it: You just can't get enough. Bold prints, clashing patterns, and statement accessories are your jam and no one could say otherwise. You feel most like yourself in: Loud layers, eclectic textures, more-is-more styling.
Why you wear it: You look at the world with rosy glasses. Think vintage florals, lace, and flowy silhouettes that make you feel like you're in a fairy tale. Mother Lana was definitely No.1 on your Spotify wrapped last year. You feel most like yourself in: Ruffled dresses, sheer fabrics, rose-tinted everything.
Why you wear it: Comfort and practicality reign supreme. Dressing for others is the last thing on your mind and yet you have this swagger about. +100 aura points! You feel most like yourself in: Oversized tees, slouchy trousers, sneakers.
Why you wear it: You crave attention, empowerment, and a bit of drama. You always make sure people stop and stare. They may love or hate you but they can't ignore you. You feel most like yourself in: Sky-high heels, sequins, bodycon silhouettes.
Why you wear it: You lean into freedom, earthiness, and self-discovery. Flowy fabrics, ethnic prints, and artisanal details make you feel at home. Coachella is your Roman Empire. You feel most like yourself in: Fringe jackets, maxi skirts, layered jewellery.
Why you wear it: You find peace in timelessness. There's beauty in stability, peace in structure, and calm in a wardrobe that never betrays you. You feel most like yourself in: A trench coat, pearl studs, cashmere sweaters.