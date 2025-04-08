Coachella 2025-Inspired Makeup Looks
Coachella's here, but don't know what makeup to do? I've got your back girlies. Here are some fun and easy (maybe) looks to recreate this time
Face-framing braids, along with sunny eye makeup and embellishments
From the overfilled pink glitter eyeshadow to the sharp mascara and bold liner, everything’s giving Coachella
Bringing the sunset to your eyes
Who said being extra is a bad thing?
Calling out all the ocean girlies, this blue look is stunning
Sometimes all you need is a pop of every colour
Braided hair and bejewelled eyes, the most festive it gets
