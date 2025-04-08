Coachella 2025-Inspired Makeup Looks

Coachella's here, but don't know what makeup to do? I've got your back girlies. Here are some fun and easy (maybe) looks to recreate this time

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 08, 2025, 06:26 PM
The Minimal Look

Face-framing braids, along with sunny eye makeup and embellishments

Slaying In Pink

From the overfilled pink glitter eyeshadow to the sharp mascara and bold liner, everything’s giving Coachella

Orange Candy

Bringing the sunset to your eyes

Avant Garde

Who said being extra is a bad thing?

Aquamarine Core

Calling out all the ocean girlies, this blue look is stunning

Rainbow Swirls

Sometimes all you need is a pop of every colour

Jewel Coded

Braided hair and bejewelled eyes, the most festive it gets

