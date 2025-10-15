Cocktail O’Clock: Festive Edition
Your festive look code decoded with a cheat sheet to slay cocktail nights, one glitter trail at a time.
A chic brown crop-top and skirt set finished with intricate beadwork, a sharp blazer, and statement bell-bottoms designed for standout celebrations.
Drape yourself in sparkle with an off-shoulder bronze-sequin top and a sleek skirt with a teasing front slit for Diwali nights that won’t go unnoticed.
Super high-waisted pants fuse white pinstripe cotton twill with dark denim panels to shape a corset-inspired silhouette.
A corset-style gown that hugs the waist while a fish-cut lehenga sweeps in sculpted waves, defining every curve with confidence for your festive nights.
Embrace otherworldly aura with this celestial silver gown where nature’s roots—zari threads, luminous beads, and a misty train weave poetry.
Quilted drama merges with artistic essence—tie up the jacket, step into the embroidered organza, and own the celebration.
A premium satin, kimono-inspired top that turns heads. Style it with tailored trousers for sleek ombré or a flowing maxi skirt for an elegant look.
Crafted from sustainable Naia fibers and sprinkled with signature crystal strings, this piece is sure to ethically bring sparkle to your wardrobe.
A maxi dress in multi-colour sequins and Baroque prints, with a pleated halter bodice, buckled waist, and panels to catch every flicker of light.
A full length nude mesh halter gown shimmering with silver beads and swirling crystals, designed to turn every glance into admiration.