Cocktail O’Clock: Festive Edition

Your festive look code decoded with a cheat sheet to slay cocktail nights, one glitter trail at a time.

Riddhi Sanap
Oct 15, 2025, 05:34 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @manishmalhotraworld )

Kalki: Lace Crop Top And Skirt Set

A chic brown crop-top and skirt set finished with intricate beadwork, a sharp blazer, and statement bell-bottoms designed for standout celebrations.

431-88 Shweta Kapur: Nish Blouse And Sheen Skirt Set

Drape yourself in sparkle with an off-shoulder bronze-sequin top and a sleek skirt with a teasing front slit for Diwali nights that won’t go unnoticed.

The Label Jenn: Eclipse Corset Pant

Super high-waisted pants fuse white pinstripe cotton twill with dark denim panels to shape a corset-inspired silhouette.

Jade By Ashima: Fiona Corset Lehenga Set

A corset-style gown that hugs the waist while a fish-cut lehenga sweeps in sculpted waves, defining every curve with confidence for your festive nights.

Siddhant Agrawal: The Root Gown

Embrace otherworldly aura with this celestial silver gown where nature’s roots—zari threads, luminous beads, and a misty train weave poetry.

Richa Khemka: Farah Atum

Quilted drama merges with artistic essence—tie up the jacket, step into the embroidered organza, and own the celebration.

Shop Mauve: Luna Top

A premium satin, kimono-inspired top that turns heads. Style it with tailored trousers for sleek ombré or a flowing maxi skirt for an elegant look.

Ivory Rose: Charlotte One Shoulder Organza Dress

Crafted from sustainable Naia fibers and sprinkled with signature crystal strings, this piece is sure to ethically bring sparkle to your wardrobe.

Ranna Gill: Orlina Halter Neck Maxi Dress

A maxi dress in multi-colour sequins and Baroque prints, with a pleated halter bodice, buckled waist, and panels to catch every flicker of light.

Bling Empire: Crystal Halter Gown

A full length nude mesh halter gown shimmering with silver beads and swirling crystals, designed to turn every glance into admiration.