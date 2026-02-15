Cold Therapy For Stress: Does The Hype Hold Up?
Cold therapy is emerging as a powerful wellness ritual, blending science and self-care through intentional, revitalising discomfort.
At its core, cold therapy involves brief, intentional cold exposure designed to support nervous system regulation.
Suited for beauty insiders & wellness minimalists, ice baths promise glow-adjacent calm and mental composure.
Cold exposure stimulates the nervous system triggering the release of norepinephrine. This sets the body into an instant wave of shock to calm.
By gently challenging the body, cold therapy encourages calmer stress responses over time.
Regular practice produces subtle neurochemical changes that support emotional balance.
Ease in gently. Practice short sessions, engage in steady breathing. Opt for consistency over harsh practices of pushing limits.
Beyond mental calm, cold therapy supports circulation, muscle recovery, and harbours that quiet, post-plunge glow.
Cold therapy isn’t one-size-fits-all—it works best when aligned with your body and wellness goals.
This is your sign to experiment, cold therapy works best when approached slowly & intuitively.