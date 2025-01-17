Coldplay Celeb Stage Moments: Beyonce to Rihanna

It's definitely 'A Sky Full Of Stars' with the biggest names joining the band on stage. Check it out!

Ed Sheeran

The 'Shape Of You' singer lit up the Coldplay concert in England. Of course, fans went crazy!

Rihanna

Nothing quite made a moment like our girl performing with Chris Martin for Coldplay.

Janelle Monae

We knew a fashion connoisseur moment had to take place when Janelle Monae opened for Coldplay.

Band Member Vibes

Jonny Buckland and Chris bring all the charm to the stage.

'And It Was All Yellow'

Everyone knows they are in for balloons, fireworks and all the lights in the world when attending a Coldplay Concert.

Adam Clayton

Can't get bigger! Bringing in some U2 rock with Chris Martin

Rose Villain

Coldplay concert openings saw its fair share of rock pun magic with Villain.