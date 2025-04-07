Colour Block Combos To Add To Your Closet This Summer

Looking to reinvent your wardrobe for the summer? Here are cute and easy combos to wear and slay

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 07, 2025, 02:09 PM
Photo Credit : ( https://www.instagram.com/p/CZZpQ_Kslpe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh;=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== )

Baby Pink + Brown

As if the baby pink isn’t stunning on its own, the brown leather skirt is a real head turner

Mocha Brown + Blue

The perfect coffee blend for your Monday blues

Butter Yellow + Grey

Adding a bit of sunshine to your gloomy day

Olive + Burgundy

Martini, but make it fashion

Sky Blue + Yellow

This is how you know summer's here!

Pink+ Burgundy

Adding a burgundy coat to an all-pink outfit is just the right amount of spice you need

Butter Yellow + Brown

My butter yellow obsession is going no where. And with brown? A classic