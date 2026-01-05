Colour Corrector Guide: How To Use It For Flawless Skin
Flawless makeup’s best-kept secret is the art of professional precision colour correcting.
A science-driven formulation designed for your unique undertone. This is makeup chemistry, perfected.
Colour correction neutralises discolouration before concealer, creating a smoother, seamless canvas.
Peach for blue, orange for brown or purple, green for red. Knowing which colour corrector to use changes everything.
No more grey tones or muddy brown pits, pick the right colour corrector for dark circles from the colour wheel.
Heavy foundation is out. Strategic colour corrector for dark circles is the new base essential.
Tap, don’t drag. Correct first, conceal next, this is how to apply colour corrector correctly.
The cult-favourite LA Girl Pro Conceal Colour Corrector remains a backstage and vanity staple among with favourites from Kay Beauty, Huda Beauty and e.l.f Cosmetcs.
Correct, don’t mask, your concealer should still do the heavy lifting.
Because flawless always begins beneath concealer.