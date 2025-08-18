Comedy Movies You Must Watch
In the mood for a laugh? These comedy movies are your must-watch list for endless entertainment.
In the mood for a laugh? These comedy movies are your must-watch list for endless entertainment.
Three engineering students, one professor set in his ways and zero clue about engineering. Still the best Bollywood comedy film to make you laugh and cry over grades you never got.
When a gangster becomes a doctor, medical malpractice suddenly looks… entertaining. Also, Munna made 'jadoo ki jhappi' trend before memes existed.
Chris Tucker screams, Jackie Chan flips, and somehow crime gets solved. And no, I’m not just talking about just 'Rush Hour' one, I’m talking about the holy trilogy.
'Golmaal' proved that if you add enough confusion, chaos, and Ajay Devgn, you’ve got yourself a blockbuster.
The ultimate guide to modern relationships, if by “guide” you mean three men ranting about women for two hours. This Hindi comedy movie is painfully relatable to every group chat ever.
Explosions. More explosions. A joke in between explosions. If chaos had a genre, Bad Boys 2 would be the poster child.
Three broke tenants, a wrong phone call, and one get-rich-quick plan gone off the rails. Hera Pheri is the cult classic that redefined the Bollywood comedy scene.
Man fakes being mute, gets a fiancée, and a job. Moral of the story? Silence really is golden.
Basketball games, water slides, and too many dad jokes. Grown Ups is really about grown men refusing to grow up.
A haunted haveli, one possessed Vidya Balan, and more laughs than scares. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is part ghost story, part Hindi comedy movie, and fully iconic.