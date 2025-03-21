Concert Season Is In Full Swing, And We Come With Outfit Inspo

Get ready to rock—from edgy to chic, these concert looks will have you turning heads, while you have the time of your life

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 21, 2025, 02:31 PM

Rock Chic

The cool outfit; the corset detail, the red pop of colour, and the boots—you're set!

All About The Sequins

Nothing screams music festival like metallics and shine

Checkmate

Forever a Y2K street-style girly; bringing back the 2000s with a cool twist

Wild West Meets Rock

Who knew a leather jacket and studded belt could come together so well?

Came Out To Play

You have to have at least one stint with animal prints in your life; a little wild, a little daring, this skirt does it all

Just A Really Comfy Rockstar

Oversized T-shirt and biker jacket, and knee high boots—because who says comfy can't be edgy?

Gen-Z Through And Through

We love a good pair of parachute pants. Pair them with a tiny top and mesh arm warmers, and it's just *chef's kiss*