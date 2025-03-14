Cool Video Games To Keep You Company Over The Weekend
Go on an adventure, embark on a heist, have fun decorating on the mobile or console - say hello to your weekend companions!
This gentle decorating game comes with a twist. The objects you surround yourself with have the power to alter your life. But be aware, you cannot take all the objects with you.
Perfect for all book lovers, this game lets you design your own book shop and fill it up with all sorts of books. When customers arrive, you will get to recommend actual books to them. So, get ready to gush and coo over your favourite books!
Get ready to gossip with your eccentric customers, design your shop, and make actual coffee orders (yes, with real life accurate recipes).
This episodic adventure game allows you to follow through the story of Max Caulfield, who discovers she can rewind time, unravelling the mysterious threat in her town.
Ever wanted to run a museum? Well, this is your chance. Curate your own museum, send your employee's on deadly adventures, prevent heists and create the magical museum of your dreams!
Run a cafe in the afterlife, where you provide a rest stop for weary souls. There are no time limits here, only relaxing and zen vibes with the gentle sound of the occasional rain.
Film your summer of 1995 and create memories of a lifetime with your new friends. But beware, because twenty-seven years later, you will have to confront the dark secrets that made you all promise to never speak again after that fateful summer.
This game gives Studio Ghibli vibes and we are here for it. Go on soft adventures, make friends and take in the watercolour sights. And do not worry about any time limits, the game will ask you to slow down if you move to fast.
