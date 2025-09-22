Twist It Like Kareena: Fun Core Workouts To Transform Your Fitness!
Kareena Kapoor is the queen of fun and effective core workouts. Use this as your guide to engage in workouts approved by our very own Bebo.
Kareena's fitness starts off with fun first! It’s all about turning boring workouts into energising moves that keep you hooked and motivated.
Change the narrative! Think of your workouts like a fitness party and spark joy in every session.
Kareena swears by none other than the Russian Twist. A fun, core-strengthening move that reshapes abs while making workouts less tedious and more powerful.
Take fitness inspo from Bebo herself, who loves core workouts and proves that they can be stylish, fun, and effective.
Sit tight, turn side-to-side, and boom — you’ve just nailed the Russian Twist for ultimate ab strength.
It's tiring but so worth the pain! From toned abs to better posture, this core exercise delivers benefits that make your body stronger.
Turn on your favourite music and get going; Kareena approves of this too. If you want to look like the Queen, might as well play her songs too.
For Kareena, fitness is more than looks—it’s about empowerment. Channel her energy and feel stronger with every twist. She never skipped a day even during pregnancy.
Listen to Bebo and add Russian twists to your workout today for that Pooh-like body from K3G!