Twist It Like Kareena: Fun Core Workouts To Transform Your Fitness!

Kareena Kapoor is the queen of fun and effective core workouts. Use this as your guide to engage in workouts approved by our very own Bebo.

Kick Off With Fun Fitness!

Kareena's fitness starts off with fun first! It’s all about turning boring workouts into energising moves that keep you hooked and motivated.

Why Are Workouts So Dull?

Change the narrative! Think of your workouts like a fitness party and spark joy in every session.

Meet The Russian Twist!

Kareena swears by none other than the Russian Twist. A fun, core-strengthening move that reshapes abs while making workouts less tedious and more powerful.

Kareena’s Fitness Inspo

Take fitness inspo from Bebo herself, who loves core workouts and proves that they can be stylish, fun, and effective.

How To Do A Russian Twist

Sit tight, turn side-to-side, and boom — you’ve just nailed the Russian Twist for ultimate ab strength.

Feel The Benefits

It's tiring but so worth the pain! From toned abs to better posture, this core exercise delivers benefits that make your body stronger.

Make Fitness Fun

Turn on your favourite music and get going; Kareena approves of this too. If you want to look like the Queen, might as well play her songs too.

Kareena’s Empowerment

For Kareena, fitness is more than looks—it’s about empowerment. Channel her energy and feel stronger with every twist. She never skipped a day even during pregnancy.

Start Your Twist Today!

Listen to Bebo and add Russian twists to your workout today for that Pooh-like body from K3G!

