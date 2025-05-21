Couple Style Radar: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

From coordinated cool on streetwear and on dates to high-fashion fits on red carpets, scroll through their most jaw-dropping style moments yet.

Pink And Blue

The couple stylishly revealed the first pregnancy while out and about in the city. Rihanna's pink long jacket is one for the moodboard!

The Fur And The Tux

At the Fashion Awards in London, the couple served a coordinated moment—Rihanna stunned in a blue feathered hat and matching dress, while Rocky complemented her in a navy coat paired with slouchy trousers.

A Couple Play On Texture

Notes from the duo on how to nail different textures — leather, fur, suede and denim and still looking stylishly coordinated. Taking notes on the bandana and the cap

Matching In Red

Taking notes from ASAP — if you can't match outfits, you can match the colour of the sneakers with your partners outfit!

The MET Moment

They've been the most stylish couple on the MET red carpet for three years now — and this moment is my absolute favourite

Same-Same But Different

This needs no explanations, Grey has never looked better

A Date Look For The Books

In yet another streetwear moment, the couple wore entirely mismatched outfits — with different prints and colours and yet somehow pulled of being absolutely and stylishly coordinated

Fit For The Summer Dates

This summer fit by Riri and ASAP is not for the weak-hearted