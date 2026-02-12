While You Wait for Kennedy: 9 Dark Crime Thrillers To Stream On OTT
For nights that call for edge-of-your-seat viewing, these crime dramas offer layered storytelling, unsettling turns, and just the right amount of menace.
A corrupt cop and a serial killer obsessed with a psychopath from the '60s get caught up in a ruthless cat-and-mouse game in this Indian thriller.
Kennedy was screened at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The film by Anurag Kashyap follows an insomniac former cop operating in the shadows of a corrupt system, drifting through the night in search of redemption.
Told in the course of a week, Ugly follows the story of a struggling actor, whose daughter disappears, and the events that follow. The film also premiered a the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.
A shared past connects an upright cop to a fugitive crime lord, whose ominous warning sets the officer on a relentless mission to protect Mumbai from impending disaster.
A cop is tasked with investigating the attempted murder of a journalist. When four suspects go on the run, his chase pulls him deep into the city’s criminal underbelly—into the shadowy realm known as Paatal Lok.
Based on a Delhi gang rape case, this crime drama follows the Delhi Police investigation into the finding of the men who perpetrated the crime.
Nikhil, a former forensic specialist now working as a teacher, lives a seemingly calm but unfulfilled life with his wife and daughter — until he reunites with his mentor to track down a serial killer.
Detective Anjali Bhaati probes a string of deaths involving women discovered in public restrooms. What initially appears to be a series of suicides gradually reveals a far more sinister pattern — pointing to a serial killer at work.
Rita Ferreira, the Mumbai Crime Branch’s youngest Deputy Commissioner of Police, confronts entrenched patriarchy within the force — and her own self-doubt—while leading an investigation that brings her face to face with a ruthless killer.