While You Wait for Kennedy: 9 Dark Crime Thrillers To Stream On OTT

For nights that call for edge-of-your-seat viewing, these crime dramas offer layered storytelling, unsettling turns, and just the right amount of menace.

Raman Raghav 2.0

A corrupt cop and a serial killer obsessed with a psychopath from the '60s get caught up in a ruthless cat-and-mouse game in this Indian thriller.

Kennedy

Kennedy was screened at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The film by Anurag Kashyap follows an insomniac former cop operating in the shadows of a corrupt system, drifting through the night in search of redemption.

UGLY

Told in the course of a week, Ugly follows the story of a struggling actor, whose daughter disappears, and the events that follow. The film also premiered a the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Sacred Games

A shared past connects an upright cop to a fugitive crime lord, whose ominous warning sets the officer on a relentless mission to protect Mumbai from impending disaster.

Paatal Lok

A cop is tasked with investigating the attempted murder of a journalist. When four suspects go on the run, his chase pulls him deep into the city’s criminal underbelly—into the shadowy realm known as Paatal Lok.

Delhi Crime

Based on a Delhi gang rape case, this crime drama follows the Delhi Police investigation into the finding of the men who perpetrated the crime.

ASUR

Nikhil, a former forensic specialist now working as a teacher, lives a seemingly calm but unfulfilled life with his wife and daughter — until he reunites with his mentor to track down a serial killer.

Dahaad

Detective Anjali Bhaati probes a string of deaths involving women discovered in public restrooms. What initially appears to be a series of suicides gradually reveals a far more sinister pattern — pointing to a serial killer at work.

Daldal

Rita Ferreira, the Mumbai Crime Branch’s youngest Deputy Commissioner of Police, confronts entrenched patriarchy within the force — and her own self-doubt—while leading an investigation that brings her face to face with a ruthless killer.