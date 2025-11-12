Curl Care, Simplified: The Bare-Minimum Routine That Works
While curly hair is often considered high-maintenance, it is possible to achieve healthy, defined curls by following a simple and consistent haircare routine.
While curly hair is often considered high-maintenance, it is possible to achieve healthy, defined curls by following a simple and consistent haircare routine.
Start with hydration, end with heat protection, and use products suitable for your hair type.
Sulfate-free shampoos gently cleanse without stripping your hair of its natural oils.
Apply a hydrating leave-in conditioner to damp hair to avoid frizziness and dry hair.
Detangle gently using your fingers or a wooden comb when your hair is still damp. Use conditioner to avoid breakage.
Rough towels = frizz. Choose a cotton T-shirt or microfiber towel to soak up moisture without wrecking your curl pattern.
Use a hydrating hair mist before bed. Wrap your hair in a satin bonnet or sleep on a silk pillowcase to wake up frizz-free.
Mix water with leave-in conditioner and scrunch to bring back bounce and shine.
Snip away split ends before they sabotage your curls. Limit heat styling, and your curl pattern will thank you with definition and health.
Personalise your haircare routine to fit your hair type and embrace your natural hair texture with confidence.