Cute Hair Accessories To Elevate Your Style Game Instantly

It's time we move beyond styling hacks with a claw clip and experiment with some legit hair accessories.

Bhuvee Jivangikar
Jul 15, 2025, 12:58 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@deepikapadukone )

Ace That Braid

With these elegant pins that you can easily tuck into your hair, braids would no more be reserved for just a bad hair day, I bet.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Amama.in )

Recalling Childhood

This one by Moschino is chunky, bold, yet carries that cuteness because of Toy, Moschino's bear. A perfect fusion of the contemporary and the hair pin you once wore while going to play tag.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Farfetch.com )

A Contemporary Turban

A classic turban with a modern touch, this hair accessory by Valentino Garavani is very quick to put on, that too without draping, as it's shape like a headband on the inside.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Mytheresa.com )

Add Some Extra Luster To Those Tresses

This hairstyle is another perfect one for when hair-wash day is approaching. It's sleek, quick, and versatile.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Hairdramacompany.com )

One Fun Bun

The hair/bun stick just got a makeover with that elegantly carved dome that sits right on top of the hair bun.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Amama.in )

Parandi With A Twist (Quite Literally)

Who said a Parandi can only be worn during festivals. This one can be wrapped around the hair for an indo-western look or simply to amp up a monotonous one.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Amama.in )

Heart Eyes, Sorry Pins, For Your Hair

With desi maximalism at it's peak, this hair pin is not just for an Indian traditional look, but also for a casual one such as a white, cotton dress or a solid pink, blue, yellow, or white tee with a pair of jeans.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Torani.in )

Sparkling And Playful

This hair pin by Swarovski has got radiant yellow crystals with a violet base that complements them and makes the piece extremely eye-catching.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Luxury.tatacliq.com )