Dakota Fanning's Style Is All About A Romantic Whimsy

The Hollywood actress who celebrates her birthday today, is often seen in pretty pleats, bows and ruffles,

Ismat Tahseen
Feb 23, 2025, 09:26 PM
Glamorous In Red

She chose a Dolce & Gabbana gown with a thigh-high slit at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Strapless Charm

Shining in this champagne-coloured Armani Privé gown at the Emmys

Princess Vibes

In this lilac tulle Dior dress with puff sleeves

Quiet Luxury

She looked stunning in this draped emerald deep green gown from Loewe

Retro Elegance

Old school charm in this silk Armani Privé gown

Perfect Hue

This mint green dress is ticks all the style boxes

Pleated Charm

Can't go wrong with this floor-length choice for the red carpet

