Dakota Johnson Nails The Minimalist Aesthetic And Here's How

The actress is in town with Chris Martin for the Coldplay concerts in India.

Fall Street Style Chic

Her mantra is elevated basics and we love.

Lacy Liasons

Cruising around in a white lace corset dress is so in.

Skin In The Game

A little sheer oomph with boss girl energy never hurt anyone.

Back To Office?

Pink and beige are a classic combo everyone adores.

Channelling The Boss Girl Energy

Whites are her thing, add some high-end corporate energy and you've got this.

Winter Chic

Opt for flared pants and sticking to a neutral palette and you've got yourself a cohesive stroll look.

LBD!

You can never go wrong with a little black dress, stockings and some strappy heels.