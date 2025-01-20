Dakota Johnson Nails The Minimalist Aesthetic And Here's How
The actress is in town with Chris Martin for the Coldplay concerts in India.
Her mantra is elevated basics and we love.
Cruising around in a white lace corset dress is so in.
A little sheer oomph with boss girl energy never hurt anyone.
Pink and beige are a classic combo everyone adores.
Whites are her thing, add some high-end corporate energy and you've got this.
Opt for flared pants and sticking to a neutral palette and you've got yourself a cohesive stroll look.
You can never go wrong with a little black dress, stockings and some strappy heels.