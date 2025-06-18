Dakota Johnson's Style From 'Materialists' Is Actually Easy To Recreate
Minimal, effortless and exceedingly chic. The star aces city-girl dressing in the Celine Song-directed flick. Here's how to dress like her.
A blue column dress, that's all it takes to nail wedding attendee fashion. You'll surely find a similar number in your wardrobe.
Work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Dakota on the other hand is having ample fun with her work styles, need me that silk blouse.
All of us have owned a floral top in this exact same cut at some or the other point in life. Time to dig into the forgotten classics.
So hot. Brownie points for the silver snake chain and the laid-back luxe of the outfit. Longline leather jackets really need more appreciation.
Delicately romantic and perfectly suited for all brunch and wedding-related shenanigans. Although a tricky colour to navigate, a print additive can spruce up the hue quite well.
Tassels are back apparently, delighted to know. Rely on some of your old concert fits from your Tumblr girl era to replicate this Dakota-approved look.
Joe Goldberg could never. Dakota was spotted in a beige trench coat for one of the serious sequences in the movie. Sad girls can also be stylish.