Dance All Night & Still Look Flawless: Garba Glam Guide
Spent two hours getting ready yet your makeup eroded after the first Garba track? Here’s how you can ensure your glam outlasts the last beat!
Running late means pictures happen after the dancing. And by then, melted makeup and sweaty hair ruin the vibe. Aim for a look that endures the adrenaline and sweat.
Before applying makeup, use a light moisturiser, hydrating serum, and under-eye care cream to prep your skin for the base.
Less is more when it comes to a long-lasting base. Use a gripping primer, a lightweight foundation, and a minimal amount of concealer. Apply some blush for that radiant look.
Set your base with a setting powder. Apply sparingly to avoid a cakey look.
Use a waterproof kohl to accentuate your lower lids, dab some eyeshadow on to make sure it stays put. If you're using false lashes, invest in a strong adhesive.
Use a setting spray at this stage for a long-lasting look. You can choose a dewy or matte finish.
Use a texturising mousse to add volume, style your hair, and set it with a hair setting spray. Anchor with bejewelled hair accessories that won’t snag or slip.
Moisturise with a lightly scented body lotion, then apply perfume on pulse points. Finish with a hair mist so every twirl leaves a trail.
Slip a pocket perfume, lip and cheek tint, blotting compact, mascara, and hair mist into your bag. A quick touch-up keeps you photo-ready at all times!