Dancing Trainers? The Sneakerina Trend Is Here To Stay

It's viral, it's versatile and it's quickly becoming the 'IT' shoe for a lot of fashion girlies. And the fact that it looks cute doesn't hurt.

Ipsita Kaul
May 15, 2025, 12:08 PM

The PUMA Cat

PUMA has been championing the trend with Dua Lipa's stamp of approval too!

Bella's Fitness Streak

The supermodel has been lensed donning the shoe on multiple strolls and morning jogs—fitness and fashion is so in.

Chloë Sevigny

When Sevigny talks, we listen. Her ECCO ballet-inspired platform trainers are the perfect amalgamation of style and comfort.

Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha's tryst with merging romanticism into the most contemporary of offerings has a separate fanbase in itself.

Phoebe Dynevor

The Bridgerton actress has also been spotted in the shoe, guess royalty also agrees.

Emrata

Who says you need chunky trainers when stepping out for a walk with your doggo? These stylish pairs are here to save your day.

Lace Up

Satiny and lacy, the trend can be coupled with multiple adjacents, as seen with the Double Standard pair here.