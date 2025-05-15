Dancing Trainers? The Sneakerina Trend Is Here To Stay
It's viral, it's versatile and it's quickly becoming the 'IT' shoe for a lot of fashion girlies. And the fact that it looks cute doesn't hurt.
PUMA has been championing the trend with Dua Lipa's stamp of approval too!
The supermodel has been lensed donning the shoe on multiple strolls and morning jogs—fitness and fashion is so in.
When Sevigny talks, we listen. Her ECCO ballet-inspired platform trainers are the perfect amalgamation of style and comfort.
Simone Rocha's tryst with merging romanticism into the most contemporary of offerings has a separate fanbase in itself.
The Bridgerton actress has also been spotted in the shoe, guess royalty also agrees.
Who says you need chunky trainers when stepping out for a walk with your doggo? These stylish pairs are here to save your day.
Satiny and lacy, the trend can be coupled with multiple adjacents, as seen with the Double Standard pair here.