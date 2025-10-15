Dear Men, Elevate Your Ethnic Game With These Standout Brands

This Diwali, redefine festive dressing with a blend of tradition and modern flair — effortless, refined, and made for the man who dresses to impress.

Ridhi Goel
Oct 15, 2025, 05:44 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @veerpahariya )

Sawan Gandhi: Black To Grey Cutdana

Drop your plain black kurtas and opt for this ombré embroidered Nehru jacket instead. With its floral detailing and subtle cutdana shimmer.

Asuka: Maroon Chanderi Indowestern Kurta

Elevate your Diwali gifting with the Chanderi Kurta — detailed with mirror work. It’s perfect for festive evenings and puja rituals alike.

Twamev: Emerald Elegance Kurta

Stay comfortable and stylish this season with this green silk kurta set , its rich hue exudes royalty, while the silk finish adds sophistication.

Frontier Raas: Half Jacket Set

"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" meets royal elegance — this navy mirror-work jacket and kurta brings charm with just the right touch of festive flair.

Swadesh: Maroon Mulberry Silk Sleeveless Jacket

Corpcore meets culture — this three-piece chikankari kurta set beautifully captures the timeless elegance of Lucknowi craftsmanship.

Jigar And Nikita: Wispers Of Wat Sherwani Set

Go full Bollywood in this ivory raw silk sherwani, featuring geometric motifs that define the frame and create a sharp, structured silhouette.

Sammohan: Black Silk Kurta Set

Channel Shah Rukh Khan charm with this black silk kurta set — effortlessly suave and perfect for festive nights or wedding celebrations.

Shasha Gaba: Ashwamedhatta Silk Kurta

Geometric glamour meets festive finesse — this silk kurta with Resham embroidery and pearls exudes effortless elegance.

Neora By Nehal Chopra: Purple Braid Kurta

Make way for the royal hue! This purple kurta — detailed with braided accents for a refined festive look that stands out effortlessly.