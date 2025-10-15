Dear Men, Elevate Your Ethnic Game With These Standout Brands
This Diwali, redefine festive dressing with a blend of tradition and modern flair — effortless, refined, and made for the man who dresses to impress.
Drop your plain black kurtas and opt for this ombré embroidered Nehru jacket instead. With its floral detailing and subtle cutdana shimmer.
Elevate your Diwali gifting with the Chanderi Kurta — detailed with mirror work. It’s perfect for festive evenings and puja rituals alike.
Stay comfortable and stylish this season with this green silk kurta set , its rich hue exudes royalty, while the silk finish adds sophistication.
"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" meets royal elegance — this navy mirror-work jacket and kurta brings charm with just the right touch of festive flair.
Corpcore meets culture — this three-piece chikankari kurta set beautifully captures the timeless elegance of Lucknowi craftsmanship.
Go full Bollywood in this ivory raw silk sherwani, featuring geometric motifs that define the frame and create a sharp, structured silhouette.
Channel Shah Rukh Khan charm with this black silk kurta set — effortlessly suave and perfect for festive nights or wedding celebrations.
Geometric glamour meets festive finesse — this silk kurta with Resham embroidery and pearls exudes effortless elegance.
Make way for the royal hue! This purple kurta — detailed with braided accents for a refined festive look that stands out effortlessly.