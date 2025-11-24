December 2025 Movie Releases You Can’t Miss!

Your year-end watchlist just levelled up. December is stacked, star-studded and absolutely unmissable.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

The horror continues as Freddy and the gang return for more nightmare fuel. Brace yourself — the jumpscares this time are rumoured to be next level.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron is back with a fiery new chapter from the world of Pandora. Expect sweeping visuals, new tribes, and an emotional punch you won’t see coming.

Dhurandar

A gritty thriller that promises twists, tension, and powerhouse performances. If you love Ranveer Singh and edge-of-your-seat cinema, this one’s your December pick!

Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri Main Tera

When family pressure derails the plot, two people step back, betting big on the universe to rewrite their happily ever after.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

The sorcerers are back with a relentless battle for survival — where every choice could shift the fate of the entire Jujutsu world.

Other December Highlights

From Bollywood gems such as 'Mere Raho' to franchise giants like 'Anaconda,' December is serving variety.

Streaming & Theatrical

Catch it on the big screen or binge it at home — the choice is yours. Either way, great stories await.

