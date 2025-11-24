December 2025 Movie Releases You Can’t Miss!
Your year-end watchlist just levelled up. December is stacked, star-studded and absolutely unmissable.
The horror continues as Freddy and the gang return for more nightmare fuel. Brace yourself — the jumpscares this time are rumoured to be next level.
James Cameron is back with a fiery new chapter from the world of Pandora. Expect sweeping visuals, new tribes, and an emotional punch you won’t see coming.
A gritty thriller that promises twists, tension, and powerhouse performances. If you love Ranveer Singh and edge-of-your-seat cinema, this one’s your December pick!
When family pressure derails the plot, two people step back, betting big on the universe to rewrite their happily ever after.
The sorcerers are back with a relentless battle for survival — where every choice could shift the fate of the entire Jujutsu world.
