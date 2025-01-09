Decoding Sunscreen Lingo
Your guide to reading sunscreen jargon like a pro!
Your guide to reading sunscreen jargon like a pro!
It refers to how long your sunscreen can protect you from UVB rays. So, if your sunscreen says SPF50, it mean that you can stay out in the sun for 50X longer without getting burned.
UVA refers to the UV rays that penetrate your skin and cause ageing.
UVB refers to the UV rays that cause sunburn.
This means that your sunscreen protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays.
Originating from Japan, it is a system that measures the UVA protection of your sunscreen. And yes, the +'s have meaning. The more +'s the more UVA protection.
Powered by zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, mineral sunscreens quite literally reflect UV rays off your skin.
These sunscreens absorb UV rays on your skin's behalf and turn them into heat, in turn, protecting your skin.
So now, you know how to truly decode sunscreen lingo like a pro!