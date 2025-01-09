Decoding Sunscreen Lingo

Your guide to reading sunscreen jargon like a pro!

What Really Is SPF?

It refers to how long your sunscreen can protect you from UVB rays. So, if your sunscreen says SPF50, it mean that you can stay out in the sun for 50X longer without getting burned.

Ummm....What Is UVA?

UVA refers to the UV rays that penetrate your skin and cause ageing.

Then What Is UVB?

UVB refers to the UV rays that cause sunburn.

So What Does Broad Spectrum Protection Mean?

This means that your sunscreen protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays.

What On Earth Is PA++++?

Originating from Japan, it is a system that measures the UVA protection of your sunscreen. And yes, the +'s have meaning. The more +'s the more UVA protection.

What Is A Mineral Sunscreen?

Powered by zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, mineral sunscreens quite literally reflect UV rays off your skin.

Now What Is A Chemical Sunscreen?

These sunscreens absorb UV rays on your skin's behalf and turn them into heat, in turn, protecting your skin.

Sunscreen Lingo Decoded

So now, you know how to truly decode sunscreen lingo like a pro!