Deepika Padukone’s Irresistible Saree Looks
From sultry blouses to unstoppable glam - she’s the queen of making desi couture dangerously hot.
Whether on Cannes carpet or Mumbai glam nights, Deepika Padukone's sarees command flashbulbs and fan chaos alike.
No glitter, no fuss - just Padukone proving a single flawlessly-draped saree can silence the whole room.
Head-to-toe scarlet drama with bold draping and bombshell confidence - a moment that lives rent-free in fashion history.
Padukone gives us a reminder that elegance can absolutely be dangerously sexy.
Every fold screams legacy, every accessory says queen behaviour only.
A gharchola saree look strong enough to launch a thousand moodboards.
Soft ivory paired with couture sparkle - a masterclass in glam with a knockout finish.
Smoked kohl, perfect bun, floral accents - one side profile and she rewrites the definition of screen-goddess elegance.
Golden drapes, heirloom jewels, and that unstoppable 'main event' aura - Padukone's wedding glam remains undefeated.
Cast your vote - regal red, backless glam, or ivory goddess vibes?