Deepika Padukone's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

The actress has been making waves for years, and her fashion game has always been on point.

Sarah Khatib
Mar 20, 2025, 10:05 AM

Dark Horse

There is something just so enchanting about this elegant black gown that perfectly encapsulates the essence of this picture.

Bejewelled Moment

With this stunning jewellery, she really is leaning into her celestial era.

Office Siren Core

We live for a big hat moment, and this is the moment.

Golden Hues

This gold textured look is positively divine.

A Classic

A timeless and elegant sari slay.

Pink Princess

From the hair to to eyes to the dress, this look is a perfect celebration of pink.

Ocean Era

We love when the outfit speaks for itself and this one doesn't scream, it whispers perfection.

A Bandana Queen

A bandana can be the perfect accessory and she really proves that.