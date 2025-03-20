Deepika Padukone's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
The actress has been making waves for years, and her fashion game has always been on point.
There is something just so enchanting about this elegant black gown that perfectly encapsulates the essence of this picture.
With this stunning jewellery, she really is leaning into her celestial era.
We live for a big hat moment, and this is the moment.
This gold textured look is positively divine.
A timeless and elegant sari slay.
From the hair to to eyes to the dress, this look is a perfect celebration of pink.
We love when the outfit speaks for itself and this one doesn't scream, it whispers perfection.
A bandana can be the perfect accessory and she really proves that.
